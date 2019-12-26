5 blockchain trends to watch in 2020

Blockchain and crypto will become must-haves for the profession.

Whether it takes the form of advising clients on specific blockchain implementation questions, working through the accounting implications of various cryptoassets, or trying to make sense of the growing thicket of regulations, accounting and tax professionals will need to get up to speed on what exactly is happening in the space. In order for additional service lines to ever become reality, practitioners must be proactive and actively engage in the learning process. If not, there is the real possibility that non-accountants will encroach on these valuable service offerings. The technology itself may be new, but the importance of integrating technology into current offerings is something accountants have a long track record of successfully doing. A core part of these efforts is having access to objective educational and informative materials, such as those produced by the WSBA, CPA.com and the AICPA.No matter what specific trends come to the forefront, predicting the future is invariably a tricky business. That said, it seems clear that far from fading away, blockchain adoption and implementation will continue to accelerate and drive change across different industry verticals. In such a fast-moving, multifaceted space, it is imperative for the profession to keep up to date, be engaged in as many angles of this conversation as possible, and examine these and other issues in an objective, level-headed manner. We at the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance welcome participation, feedback and engagement from all members of accounting and financial services community to further enrich these and other conversations into 2020.