5 reasons to move into sell mode at your firm amid coronavirus

It’s a frequent scenario. Your accounting firm’s partners are all baby boomers, either planning or dreaming about retirement. Every year you ask yourselves: Is this the year to look at selling or merging?

For some, the COVID-19 environment has intensified that questioning. For others, it may be too soon — or they just can’t think past the current operating challenges.

I often get asked whether this is the right time to be a buyer or a seller. I think it’s a good time to be opportunistic about your firm’s future — and to poke these embers in a meaningful way. Apart from health reasons and lease renewal, I think there are five main reasons to be a seller right now.

