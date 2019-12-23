6 questions to ask clients before offering payroll

While most accountants might be interested in offering payroll services, many may not be sure where to begin and are even hesitant to approach their clients about the topic. The good news is that you don’t need to be. A recent survey shows that small businesses are not just open to their accountants handling payroll for them, but 38 percent expect it. In fact, small businesses cite their accountant as the advisor they trust the most, so they’re looking for your advice and recommendations.

Now you just need to start the conversation. Here are some initial questions to ask your small business clients if you want to open the door to offering payroll services.