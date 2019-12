6. Small-business banking customers are finally embracing mobile, and customer satisfaction has surged

A new study released by J.D. Power has revealed that 61 percent of small-business customers are actively using the mobile apps for their banks, which is a significant increase from the 53 percent of users who used banking mobile apps last year. The study also detailed that banking customers who use their bank’s mobile app are happier with their banks, compared to those who choose not to use their bank’s mobile app. Additionally, small business customers who use their banking mobile apps are 67 percent more likely to stay with their bank for future transactions, in contrast with 53 percent of small-business customers who do not use mobile services offered by their banks. (Source: Yahoo Finance This is not a surprise. But what is a surprise is how many smaller, independent and community banks are not keeping up. As I wrote here : “They’re still behaving as they did decades before. They’re way, way behind in adopting the fintech tools — like the ones I’ve mentioned above — that could make a life-or-death difference to a small company. Many of my clients are starting to realize this and are frustrated that their own banks don’t provide them with these tools like their competitors get from their larger counterparts.”