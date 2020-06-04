Accountants see pandemic over by year's end; recovery will take longer

Over half of accountants (56 percent) expect the coronavirus pandemic to end before 2021, and two-fifths of those (42 percent) think it will be wrapped up by the end of September, according to a recent Accounting Today survey.

They're less sanguine about the prospects for the economy, however: The AT study, which was conducted in mid-May and sponsored by ADP, found that more than half of the 200 accountants responding (54 percent) don't think it will recover until after the first quarter of 2021. For more details, and other key findings of the survey, see the charts below.