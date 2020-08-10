Center debuts new corporate card, QBO Connector
Center, which makes expense management solutions, has debuted a new credit card program, as well as a QuickBooks Online Connector. The new card is the Center Corporate Credit Card powered by Mastercard, and it comes bundled with Center Expense software, which helps businesses manage and track spend from the point of purchase through review, approval and reporting. It includes card administration functionality to set spend limits and expense policies.
The new QuickBooks Connector, free to Center users, allows users to set up their expense software and automatically sync expense data to QuickBooks, eliminating the manual data entry and accounting errors that occur even with traditional expense management software.
The new QuickBooks Connector, free to Center users, allows users to set up their expense software and automatically sync expense data to QuickBooks, eliminating the manual data entry and accounting errors that occur even with traditional expense management software.
Rollio raises $2.7M for its AI-driven, Salesforce data entry app
Tech startup Rollio has raised $2.7 million in funding for its artificial intelligence-driven data entry app, built on the Salesforce platform, The app is designed to pull data from CRM (customer relationship management) systems for companies in sales and service in the financial/banking, insurance, manufacturing and software sectors.
Avii updates Audit Procedures module of Workspace product
Avii Workspace 2.0 includes additional functionality for Audit Procedures within the practice management platform.
Avii’s intelligent auditing software is designed to provide teams a way to track established procedures by audit type, help train new members, and establish a consistent flow and response so clients know what to expect.
Avii’s intelligent auditing software is designed to provide teams a way to track established procedures by audit type, help train new members, and establish a consistent flow and response so clients know what to expect.