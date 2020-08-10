Center debuts new corporate card, QBO Connector

Center, which makes expense management solutions, has debuted a new credit card program, as well as a QuickBooks Online Connector. The new card is the Center Corporate Credit Card powered by Mastercard, and it comes bundled with Center Expense software, which helps businesses manage and track spend from the point of purchase through review, approval and reporting. It includes card administration functionality to set spend limits and expense policies.



The new QuickBooks Connector, free to Center users, allows users to set up their expense software and automatically sync expense data to QuickBooks, eliminating the manual data entry and accounting errors that occur even with traditional expense management software.

