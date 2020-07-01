Clarifying 5 common misconceptions about cost segregation

Expensing versus taking 100% bonus depreciation

The TCJA increased the bonus depreciation amount to 100 percent for qualified property that was acquired and placed in service after Sept. 27, 2017 and before Jan. 1, 2023. This generally applies to depreciable assets that have a recovery period of 20 years or less. Both new and used machinery, equipment, furniture and land improvements now generally qualify for bonus depreciation.



This allows for an immediate tax deduction. Expenditures for which a taxpayer has taken 100% bonus depreciation may be subject to “depreciation recapture.” In contrast, expenses for activities such as repair and maintenance are not subject to depreciation recapture.



Remember, depreciation recapture refers to the gain realized due to depreciation at the time of the sale of depreciable capital property. It must be reported as ordinary income for tax purposes. Recapture of section 1245 property is recaptured at the taxpayer’s ordinary rate and section 1250 is recaptured at a maximum 25% tax rate.



Depreciation recapture is assessed when the sales price triggers a gain due to depreciation. Thus, if taxpayers took 100% depreciation on an asset sold, they might be subject to depreciation recapture.



However, if the treatment of the original asset could be classified as a repair and maintenance during the normal course of business, the asset would have not been capitalized and thus would not be subject to depreciation recapture as it would have been classified as an expense in the year incurred.





Many times, “experts” will forget to clarify that personal property and land improvements — identified as a result of a cost segregation study — should not be “expensed,” as is the case for maintenance and repair. Instead, those expenses qualify for 100% bonus depreciation and may be potentially subject to depreciation recapture upon the sale of the property.



While some of you may understand the distinction between an expense and a depreciation deduction, the nuances between these two terms are significant. This important distinction often gets lost when reporters, analysts and conference organizers are working on tight deadlines.

