Expensify launches charitable corporate card and charity organization

Expensify, an expense management app maker, has introduced a corporate card philanthropic initiative called Karma Points. Every time an Expensify cardholder makes a payment, Expensify donates 10 percent of the revenue to humanitarian causes. The charitable donation points are in lieu of traditional rewards points. All funds raised will be donated through a newly created charity, Expensify.org. The causes chosen by Expensify focus on three main societal issues: homelessness, hunger and climate change. Donations will be routed automatically to one of five funds most relevant to any given purchase. Cardholders will also receive a push notification on their phone letting them know which fund their purchase supported. For instance, a flight purchase will trigger a donation toward tree planting to help offset carbon emissions; and an employee taking a client to lunch will direct funds to provide a meal to a hungry child.



Note, the Expensify card has no association with the survey rewards app CashKarma, which also issues “karma points” to users.

