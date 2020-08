GRANT THORNTON

Grant Thornton has named Weird Enough Productions as the most recent recipient of the firm's Purple Paladin initiative — a program designed to help emerging nonprofit organizations move from startups to more sustainable organizations via funding, business advice and volunteer support.Based in Atlanta, Weird Enough Productions develops free, interactive online content designed to combat media misrepresentations of minority communities. The organization is best known for its comic book series "The UnCommons."Weird Enough Productions also partners with educators across the country via Get Media L.I.T., pairing The UnCommons comic with lesson plans and curricula to help teach students.“My dream is to get our content in the hands of young people across the country so they can become the heroes of their own stories," said Weird Enough founder Tony Weaver, Jr. in a statement. "Grant Thornton will be a great collaborator in broadening our reach and I am very grateful for the firm’s support.”“Helping America’s children overcome racial inequities will require energy, entrepreneurial spirit and creativity," said Grant Thornton CEO Brad Preber in a statement. "That is exactly what Weird Enough Productions brings to the table. The organization is a testament to the idea that everyone — regardless of race, gender or background — can be a hero for positive change when they are empowered and supported. And that’s what our Purple Paladins program is all about.”More information on Weird Enough Productions can be found on the nonprofit’s site here