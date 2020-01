REA & ASSOCIATES

Top 100 Firm Rea & Associates continued its 16-year "Help Can Hunger" food drive this year, a friendly competition that benefits local nonprofit organizations and food banks.



The food drive, organized and managed by Rea staff members, collected 34,496 pounds of food, marking more than 370,000 pounds of food donated since the program's inception.



The competition urges staff members to collect more pounds of food per employee than other firm offices. Every dollar collected is also counted as two pounds of food. The winning office receives an additional $500 donation from the Rea Foundation, donated to their charity of choice, as well as a Help Can Hunger trophy in their office for the next year.



Rea & Associates’ Zanesville office was deemed the winner of 12 participating offices after collecting 8,874 total pounds of food. Their donation and $500 prize benefitted Christ’s Table, a nonprofit soup kitchen located in Zanesville. Second place (with a $300 donation) and third place (with a $200 donation) were awarded to the Salvation Army of Painesville (Rea's Mentor office) and the Backpack Food Program (Rea's Millersburg office), respectively.



“When you come together as a team, you can accomplish so much," said Scott Moyer, a principal in the Zanesville office, in a statement. "The Help Can Hunger food drive is a testament to the great things that can happen when people pull together for the common good. The Zanesville office may have taken the trophy this year, but the real winners of this competition are our neighbors in need who now have access to the food and resources that were donated to our chosen nonprofits throughout Ohio.”