NJCPA

The New Jersey Society of CPAs' Emerging Leaders Council donated more than 6,600 pounds of food and supplies — a record amount — to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and local food banks as part of the society's tenth annual Food Drive last month.



A separate collection from the society raised an additional $2,028.



“The annual food drive is a great chance for those of us in the business world to provide some substantial help to those in our community who are less fortunate," said Katherine Zech, senior manager at PKF O’Connor Davies and leader of the Emerging Leaders Council, in a statement. "Our support grows every year, and it is wonderful to be able to deliver aid to those in need."



Eleven CPA firms in all acted as donation sites, along with the NJCPA’s Roseland offices. Participating firms included: Alloy Silverstein, Cherry Hill; PKF O’Connor Davies, Cranford; WilkinGuttenplan, East Brunswick; Friedman, East Hanover; Mazars USA, Edison; Prager Metis, Hackensack; Gold Gerstein Group, Moorestown; Capaldi Reynolds & Pelosi CPAs, P.A., Northfield; The Green Group, Woodbridge; and Bowman & Company, Woodbury.



The Emerging Leaders Council also hosted its annual Volunteer Night at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Hillside on Nov. 12, 2019, joined by 25 member volunteers to sort food.



“I am always amazed at the outstanding way in which our members donate their time and show support for the food drive every year," stated Ralph Albert Thomas, CEO and executive director at the NJCPA. "Our Emerging Leaders Council has taken the reins on this initiative for the past 10 years, which is a great accomplishment."