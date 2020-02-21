CALIFORNIA
White Nelson Diehl Evans, Irvine, debuted a new website with features like e-guides, a blog and a portal to make online payments.
CHINA
Allinial Global launched AG China to unite its six member firms in China that represent 60 offices in more than 30 key cities: Beijing North Asia and Beijing Xinghua in Beijing; CCTH CPA Limited in Hong Kong; JLKZ CPA in Flushing, New York; and Shanghai Veritas Law and SBA Stone Forest in Shanghai.
FLORIDA
Fulcrum Partners, Ponte Vedra Beach, released a report on the important implications of the SECURE Act, available here.
GEORGIA
The American Accounting Association announced it will be inducting five new members into the Accounting Hall of Fame in August 2020 during the AAA’s annual meeting in Atlanta. Those members are: Victor Zinn Brink, “the face of internal auditing for half a century;” Robert Mednick, “a key figure in tort reform initiatives, convergence to a single set of accounting and auditing standards, and the expansion of the audit function to broader assurance services;” Leslie French Seidman, an independent director for General Electric and Moody’s corporations; Shyam Sunder, James L. Frank Professor of accounting, economics, and finance at the Yale School of Management and professor (by courtesy) in the department of economics; and Doyle Zane Williams, dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas, where he was dean of the Walton College of Business for twelve years.
MAINE
Baker Newman Noyes, Portland, announced the firm has been named to Forbes’ first-ever list of America’s Top Recommended Tax & Accounting Firms, joining 226 other firms as the only full-service Maine firm on the list.
MARYLAND
NEW JERSEY
TENNESSEE
Dixon Hughes Goodman is moving its Nashville location to 1222 Demonbreun, a new landmark in the Gulch Union mixed-use development. The firm will occupy roughly 8,500 square feet on the ninth floor.
UNITED KINGDOM
HLB, London, announced global revenues of $2.93 billion, a 7 percent increase over last year.