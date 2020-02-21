GEORGIA

The American Accounting Association announced it will be inducting five new members into the Accounting Hall of Fame in August 2020 during the AAA’s annual meeting in Atlanta. Those members are: Victor Zinn Brink, “the face of internal auditing for half a century;” Robert Mednick, “a key figure in tort reform initiatives, convergence to a single set of accounting and auditing standards, and the expansion of the audit function to broader assurance services;” Leslie French Seidman, an independent director for General Electric and Moody’s corporations; Shyam Sunder, James L. Frank Professor of accounting, economics, and finance at the Yale School of Management and professor (by courtesy) in the department of economics; and Doyle Zane Williams, dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas, where he was dean of the Walton College of Business for twelve years.

