FLORIDA
Deborah Lynn Curry, Tallahassee-based president and CEO of the Florida Institute of CPAs and president-elect of the CPA Society Executives Association board of directors, was appointed to membership on the Florida Board of Bar Examiners by the Supreme Court of Florida, succeeding retiring member Robert Shaw and with a term extending through Oct. 31, 2022.
ILLINOIS
Grant Thornton, Chicago, announced several leadership changes. The firm appointed David Hazels, who joined the firm in 2002, as national managing partner of advisory services, responsible for the strategic direction and operations for a range of service areas. He takes over the role from Jim Peko, who has been appointed COO, and has been with the firm since 2006. Renato Zanichelli, who has been with GT since 1994, was named national managing partner of tax services, succeeding Jamie Fowler. Fowler, who has been with the firm since 2003, now becomes Grant Thornton's first national managing partner for transformation, leading the firm in creating new products and services for clients and managing the firm’s own technology and transformation efforts. Nichole Jordan, who joined the firm in 2003, was named regional managing partner of the central region, taking over from Wally Gruenes, who will retire in August 2020.
KENTUCKY
Erica Horn (pictured, center), associate director of tax services at Dean Dorton, Lexington, was named Bloomberg Tax’s State Tax Author of the Year for Direct Taxes. Horn received the award, presented Dec. 16 at the Bloomberg Tax Advisory Board dinner in New York City, for her work on the Kentucky Chapter of the Corporate Income Tax Navigator.
MASSACHUSETTS
Blumshapiro, Cranston, was one of four companies in Rhode Island to earn a 2019 Common Good Award from Rhode Island Monthly, which recognizes businesses of all sizes in the state that inspire philanthropy in their employees. Blumshapiro was selected as a winner in the medium-sized company category. In other firm news, Heather Bearfield was hired as a partner in the advisory services group in the Boston office. Additionally, audit partner Jennifer Hogencamp was appointed to the Global Audit Advisory Board.
MISSOURI
KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield, announced several promotions: Leslie Conklin (pictured) and Amanda McCafferty to supervisor; and Madison Moore, Rachel Owen, Careena Wagner and Ross Wiseman to senior.
NEW JERSEY
More than 100 members from the New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, visited high schools in the state in 2019 to educate students about accounting careers as part of the CPA Career Awareness program. Throughout the year, NJCPA members discussed the profession with more than 3,000 students in local schools and ways students could apply for scholarships from the NJCPA Scholarship Fund.
OHIO
The staff of Rea & Associates, New Philadelphia, participated in the firm’s annual friendly competition of collecting food for local nonprofits and food banks, where the office that collects more pounds of food per employee wins, and every dollar collected counts as two pounds of food. The winning office will also secure an additional $500 donation from the Rea Foundation, donated to their charity of choice, and be able to display the “Help Can Hunger” traveling trophy in their office for the next year. This year, the Zanesville office came out on top of the firm’s 11 other offices, collecting 8,874 pounds of food (493 pounds per employee). Their donation, as well as the additional $500 prize, was given to Christ’s Table, a nonprofit soup kitchen in Zanesville. The Rea Foundation also awards second place with a $300 donation and third place with a $200 donation, which was given to The Salvation Army of Painesville (Mentor office) and the Backpack Food Program (Millersburg office), respectively. The firm has collected an overall total of more than 370,000 pounds of food since starting the Help Can Hunger food drive competition in 2003.
TEXAS
Michael Pham was hired as a tax senior manager at Whitley Penn, Dallas. In other firm news, audit senior manager Amanda Beabout began her term as president of the Houston chapter of the Women’s Finance Exchange, which she will serve in for 2020.

