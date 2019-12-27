OHIO

The staff of Rea & Associates, New Philadelphia, participated in the firm’s annual friendly competition of collecting food for local nonprofits and food banks, where the office that collects more pounds of food per employee wins, and every dollar collected counts as two pounds of food. The winning office will also secure an additional $500 donation from the Rea Foundation, donated to their charity of choice, and be able to display the “Help Can Hunger” traveling trophy in their office for the next year. This year, the Zanesville office came out on top of the firm’s 11 other offices, collecting 8,874 pounds of food (493 pounds per employee). Their donation, as well as the additional $500 prize, was given to Christ’s Table, a nonprofit soup kitchen in Zanesville. The Rea Foundation also awards second place with a $300 donation and third place with a $200 donation, which was given to The Salvation Army of Painesville (Mentor office) and the Backpack Food Program (Millersburg office), respectively. The firm has collected an overall total of more than 370,000 pounds of food since starting the Help Can Hunger food drive competition in 2003.