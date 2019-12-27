FLORIDA
Deborah Lynn Curry, Tallahassee-based president and CEO of the Florida Institute of CPAs and president-elect of the CPA Society Executives Association board of directors, was appointed to membership on the Florida Board of Bar Examiners by the Supreme Court of Florida, succeeding retiring member Robert Shaw and with a term extending through Oct. 31, 2022.
Blumshapiro, Cranston, was one of four companies in Rhode Island to earn a 2019 Common Good Award from Rhode Island Monthly, which recognizes businesses of all sizes in the state that inspire philanthropy in their employees. Blumshapiro was selected as a winner in the medium-sized company category. In other firm news, Heather Bearfield was hired as a partner in the advisory services group in the Boston office. Additionally, audit partner Jennifer Hogencamp was appointed to the Global Audit Advisory Board.
TEXAS
Michael Pham was hired as a tax senior manager at Whitley Penn, Dallas. In other firm news, audit senior manager Amanda Beabout began her term as president of the Houston chapter of the Women’s Finance Exchange, which she will serve in for 2020.