1. Microsoft 365 bundles Office 365 with AI and cloud-powered features
Why this is important for your firm and clients: The subscription costs won’t change — with Microsoft 365 Personal costing $7 a month and Microsoft 365 Family $10 a month. The plans laid out for Microsoft 365 will contain all of the newest features, as well as the older favorites such as 60 Skype minutes, technical support, security features, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each user. This may be all that you need for your home workers to use if you don’t have other licenses available.
2. Google told workers they can’t use Zoom on laptops anymore
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Of course the first question you have to ask, why were Google employees allowed to use a competitive product to begin with? Oh, that’s right … because it’s better! Putting that aside, Google’s ban has highlighted the significant security issues affecting Zoom users. We’re all using Zoom, so aren’t you also concerned? Clearly, the collaboration app’s management is concerned and the company’s CEO admitted mistakes. If your company is using Zoom you should be keeping up with its security updates and possibly evaluating alternatives.
3. Working from home? Turn your old laptop into a Chromebook
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Have a lot of employees working from home that need devices? Don’t have the budget to go out and buy a new laptop? Or do you just want to have better control over the devices your work-from-home people are using when they access your network? A Chromebook checks those boxes and this method of conversion may be a big help to your precious cash flow.
4. Microsoft is rolling out a money management app
Why this is important for your firm and clients: One of the more popular benefits that I’ve seen businesses — usually larger businesses — offer their employees is help with their personal finances. Some actually hire accountants and financial planners as consultants. Others have signed on to money management apps. Microsoft’s new app, which is part of their Office suite, gives small-business owners a chance to do the same. The better your employees manage their money in these uncertain times, the more stable they’ll be at work.
5. The bartering economy has exploded on Nextdoor
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are avoiding stores more and more and turning instead to Nextdoor to trade items or supplies of theirs for items they need. Nextdoor is an app that allows users from the same community or neighborhood to interact and share information. While trading through the popular app is not a new concept, the app has seen a rise in these types of exchanges. Hand sanitizer being traded for sugar, potatoes for toilet paper, or activities for children in exchange for vegetables are only some of the ways that people are getting creative in how to manage without going out to stores in order to avoid exposing themselves to the virus. (Source: One Zero)
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Nextdoor has been growing significantly over the past year, and with the coronavirus pandemic it’s become an even more popular way for communities — including business owners — to share information, news … and products. Given the number of people that are using the platform during these shelter-in-place days, it could be a great way to build relationships for when you re-open your doors.
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Nextdoor has been growing significantly over the past year, and with the coronavirus pandemic it’s become an even more popular way for communities — including business owners — to share information, news … and products. Given the number of people that are using the platform during these shelter-in-place days, it could be a great way to build relationships for when you re-open your doors.
6. YouTube launched a video-building tool
Why this is important for your firm and clients: My business, like many small businesses, produces lots of YouTube videos to help our clients better use the products we sell. But we’re not video producers and we’re not experts with this technology. So tools like Video Builder help … a lot. Many it can help you as much.
7. SBA may have exposed data of 8,000 SMBs seeking relief loans
According to a statement given by the Small Business Administration, almost 8,000 small businesses who applied for small-business loans provided by the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program may have had their information exposed due to a massive data breach. The SBA shared that they disabled the section of their website that was compromised and relaunched the portal with the application. Personal information that is thought to have been compromised may be made up of email addresses, citizenship status, insurance information, birth dates, phone numbers, addresses, and Social Security numbers. (Source: Pymnts)
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Unfortunately, the SBA has been so inundated processing and approving loan applications submitted in the wake of the CARES Act stimulus program that just trying to find out if you’ve been affected will likely be a frustrating experience. I think it’s a safe bet, however, that if you were one of the earliest filers for Economic Injury Disaster Loans your data has probably been exposed. The impact of all of this is unknown, unfortunately.
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Unfortunately, the SBA has been so inundated processing and approving loan applications submitted in the wake of the CARES Act stimulus program that just trying to find out if you’ve been affected will likely be a frustrating experience. I think it’s a safe bet, however, that if you were one of the earliest filers for Economic Injury Disaster Loans your data has probably been exposed. The impact of all of this is unknown, unfortunately.
8. WhatsApp is trialing video calls with up to 8 people
Why this is important for your firm and clients: Videoconferencing is expanding to many platforms, so maybe if you’re not so comfortable with Zoom, you can consider other options. As popular as WhatsApp is in the U.S., the service is even more popular overseas, and if your business has customers around the world that are comfortable using the app, the new videoconferencing capabilities could be a very useful communication tool for you.
9. Amazon is deploying thermal cameras to scan for fevers faster
Why this is important for your firm and clients: As more businesses restart in the new post-pandemic economy, the safety of both customers and employees will be the No. 1 priority. Heat-seeking cameras may be an option, depending on their cost and feasibility. But low-tech solutions like frequent temperature checks are also going to be important.
10. Instagram announced new features for small businesses
Why this is important for your firm and clients: These are even more reasons for your firm and clients to consider using Instagram as a platform to build your community, advertise and offer products and services. If you’ve got some downtime while quarantined, I recommend taking the opportunity to test out some of these new features.
Note: Some of these stories also appeared on Forbes.com.