4. Microsoft is rolling out a money management app

Microsoft announced that they are going to be releasing an app to help manage money, called Money in Excel. The new feature will be a part of Microsoft 365 and is going to mirror many of the features and qualities available in the tech giant’s Excel spreadsheets both in appearance and the way it works. Users will be able to sync their credit card and bank accounts to the new app in order to automatically keep track of purchases, deposits, and each accounts’ balance. Money in Excel will be able to help users identify trends and patterns in their spending along with several key components to keep users up-to-date on their accounts. (Source: Motley Fool One of the more popular benefits that I’ve seen businesses — usually larger businesses — offer their employees is help with their personal finances. Some actually hire accountants and financial planners as consultants. Others have signed on to money management apps. Microsoft’s new app, which is part of their Office suite, gives small-business owners a chance to do the same. The better your employees manage their money in these uncertain times, the more stable they’ll be at work.