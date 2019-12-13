© 2019 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.

Intuit updates ProConnect Tax Online

By Ranica Arrowsmith
Intuit has introduced a range of new features to ProConnect Tax Online, its professional tax preparation product, for tax year 2019. Updates include new forms, e-file capabilities, and behind-the-scenes software upgrades.

Proconnect intuit

Responding to recent upheavals in tax law, Intuit states it has been making key improvements to ProConnect Tax Online to ensure continued support for updated tax legislation and increased efficiency, productivity and peace of mind for tax professionals at both small and large firms.

Highlights of the udpates are listed below.

Improved load times and speed
Intuit has made enhancements to allow for faster-loading pages and maximum efficiency. It has also expanded and refreshed the tax return view, with the goal of helping preparers work faster when checking or modifying data.
Enhanced collaboration for Intuit Link
Tax professionals are now able to use organizer templates and business collaboration, and now have the ability to build a client activity feed in order to quickly display client activity.
Point-of-need guidance
After reviewing 75 of the most commonly asked topics regarding complex returns, Intuit applied these answers to the respective points within the workflow. Rather than disrupting the flow to search for answers, tax pros can now click on-screen and keep working.
Apply for Pay-by-Refund in ProConnect Tax Online
Tax preparers can enroll in Pay-by-Refund any time without leaving ProConnect Tax Online. Taxpayers no longer have to wait to enroll. The new process means tax professionals can complete the application on behalf of their clients and monitor the status of the enrollment directly within the software

Ranica Arrowsmith
