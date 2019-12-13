Intuit updates ProConnect Tax Online

Intuit has introduced a range of new features to ProConnect Tax Online, its professional tax preparation product, for tax year 2019. Updates include new forms, e-file capabilities, and behind-the-scenes software upgrades.

Responding to recent upheavals in tax law, Intuit states it has been making key improvements to ProConnect Tax Online to ensure continued support for updated tax legislation and increased efficiency, productivity and peace of mind for tax professionals at both small and large firms.

Highlights of the udpates are listed below.

