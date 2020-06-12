BENIN
COFIMA joined international network MGI Worldwide with CPAAI.
CHAD
Kreich Avocats, N’Djamena, entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
COLORADO
Reed Sellers was promoted to partner, construction & real estate, at Wipfli, Loveland.
DELAWARE
ESWATINI (SWAZILAND)
Robinson Bertram, Mbabane, entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
GRENADA
HLB Grenada, St. George, joined global network HLB International.
ILLINOIS
Audra Moncur was promoted to partner in valuations in the Rockford office of Wipfli, while Joshua Graham was promoted to partner in construction & real estate in Chicago.
KANSAS
Kattie Jenik was hired as an associate accountant at Lewis, Hooper & Dick, Garden City.
MASSACHUSETTS
The Massachusetts Society of CPAs, Boston, appointed 18 members to its board of directors for its 2020-21 fiscal year. Serving as board officers, and their organizations: chairman John Colucci, of McLane Middleton; chairman-elect Robert Miller, of Stone & Co.; vice chairman, finance committee Karen McElroy, of Deloitte & Touche; vice chairman, audit committee, John Geraci, of LGA; immediate past-chairman John Micalizzi, of RSM US; and president/CEO Amy Pitter. Serving on the board as directors are: Shay Blanchette, of Babson College; Elise Caputi, of KLR; Lauren Davides, of State Street; Laura Felice, of BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc.; Declan Lee, of KPMG; Laura O'Brien, of ALL CPAs; Julie Quink, of Burkhart, Pizzanelli PC; Brian Renstrom, of Blumshapiro; Sandra Richtermeyer, of the University of Massachusetts Lowell; Carol Ruiz, of PwC LLP; Ronald Tull, of Schofer Dillberg & Co. Inc.; and James Wegmann, of Fidelity Investments.
MINNESOTA
Abdo, Eick & Meyers, Edina, launched a new service group, technology and data solutions, offering five services: strategic data analytics; financial and management reporting; automation solutions; software evaluation and selection; and software implementation. Geniene Scherer, senior manager at Abdo, Eick & Meyers, will serve as the technology and data solutions leader.
Sarah Lutzke was promoted to principal, financial services, in the St. Paul office of Wipfli, and Jordan Lochner Mills was promoted to principal at Wipfli Financial, Minneapolis.
MISSOURI
H&R Block, Kansas City, announced that it is extending Tax Pro Go, its expert-prepared virtual tax service for police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers, through the end of June.
NEW YORK
Marks Paneth, New York, launched a new weekly webinar series focused on providing guidance to businesses as they reemerge from the COVID-19 shutdown.
OKLAHOMA
Mark Whitman, a tax partner at EY, was appointed to serve as the firm’s new Oklahoma City office managing partner. Whitman succeeds Mark Wood, who is retiring at the end of June.
PENNSYLVANIA
William Carroll was promoted to partner at Wipfli, Radnor.
TENNESSEE
TEXAS
UTAH
BKD CPAs & Advisors launched a new transfer pricing services division in the Salt Lake City office. Levi Brewer will lead the division, supported by Will James, who is serving both the firm's Salt Lake City and St. Louis offices.
WISCONSIN
Wipfli, Milwaukee, named a number of partners and principals: Anne Kirschling and Nathan Henrigillis, manufacturing; Craig Hirt, nonprofit & government; Karen Lloyd, health care; Marcie Bomberg, financial services; Maureen Pistone, talent & culture; Jake Harmsen, Wipfli Financial Advisors; and Paul Ouweneel, valuations-Wipfli Corporate Financial.