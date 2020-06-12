© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
BENIN
COFIMA joined international network MGI Worldwide with CPAAI.
CHAD
Kreich Avocats, N’Djamena, entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
COLORADO
Reed Sellers was promoted to partner, construction & real estate, at Wipfli, Loveland.
DELAWARE
Belfint Lyons & Shuman, Wilmington, is paying tribute to the life of Eileen Conner, who joined the firm in 1974, became the first female shareholder of the firm in 1982, and retired in 2008. The firm posted a remembrance of Conner on its site here.
ESWATINI (SWAZILAND)
Robinson Bertram, Mbabane, entered into a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
GRENADA
HLB Grenada, St. George, joined global network HLB International.
ILLINOIS
Ethan Bach (pictured) was appointed managing partner of innovation and solutions at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Chicago, where he has worked since 2002, most recently as MP of Baker Tilly’s consulting service line.

Audra Moncur was promoted to partner in valuations in the Rockford office of Wipfli, while Joshua Graham was promoted to partner in construction & real estate in Chicago.
KANSAS
The Kansas Society of CPAs, Topeka, announced the 2019-20 Lead to the Future, Leadership-Elite Network graduating class: Jessica Kinsinger (pictured), senior associate at K-Coe Isom, Wichita; Megan Adams, audit director at BKD CPAs & Advisors in Wichita; Kaylie Berkley, senior associate at K-Coe Isom, Lenexa; Nicole Cocking, accounting manager at Hall’s Culligan Water, Wichita; David Lowe, manager of domestic tax at Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita; Turner Polzin, principal at Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, McPherson; and Aaron Schmelzle, tax associate at Allen, Gibbs & Houlik, Wichita.

Kattie Jenik was hired as an associate accountant at Lewis, Hooper & Dick, Garden City.
MASSACHUSETTS
The Massachusetts Society of CPAs, Boston, appointed 18 members to its board of directors for its 2020-21 fiscal year. Serving as board officers, and their organizations: chairman John Colucci, of McLane Middleton; chairman-elect Robert Miller, of Stone & Co.; vice chairman, finance committee Karen McElroy, of Deloitte & Touche; vice chairman, audit committee, John Geraci, of LGA; immediate past-chairman John Micalizzi, of RSM US; and president/CEO Amy Pitter. Serving on the board as directors are: Shay Blanchette, of Babson College; Elise Caputi, of KLR; Lauren Davides, of State Street; Laura Felice, of BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc.; Declan Lee, of KPMG; Laura O'Brien, of ALL CPAs; Julie Quink, of Burkhart, Pizzanelli PC; Brian Renstrom, of Blumshapiro; Sandra Richtermeyer, of the University of Massachusetts Lowell; Carol Ruiz, of PwC LLP; Ronald Tull, of Schofer Dillberg & Co. Inc.; and James Wegmann, of Fidelity Investments.
MINNESOTA
Abdo, Eick & Meyers, Edina, launched a new service group, technology and data solutions, offering five services: strategic data analytics; financial and management reporting; automation solutions; software evaluation and selection; and software implementation. Geniene Scherer, senior manager at Abdo, Eick & Meyers, will serve as the technology and data solutions leader.

Sarah Lutzke was promoted to principal, financial services, in the St. Paul office of Wipfli, and Jordan Lochner Mills was promoted to principal at Wipfli Financial, Minneapolis.
MISSOURI
Maria Martin (pictured), a staff accountant at KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield, earned her CPA license.

H&R Block, Kansas City, announced that it is extending Tax Pro Go, its expert-prepared virtual tax service for police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers, through the end of June.
NEW YORK
Edward Arcara, owner of Edward L. Arcara CPA, began a one-year term as president of the New York State Society of CPAs June 1, becoming the 101st president of the NYSSCPA. Additionally, Magdalena Czerniawski (pictured), a partner in the nonprofit, government & health care group at Marks Paneth, was appointed chair of the Exempt Organizations Committee of the NYSSCPA.

Marks Paneth, New York, launched a new weekly webinar series focused on providing guidance to businesses as they reemerge from the COVID-19 shutdown.
OKLAHOMA
Mark Whitman, a tax partner at EY, was appointed to serve as the firm’s new Oklahoma City office managing partner. Whitman succeeds Mark Wood, who is retiring at the end of June.
PENNSYLVANIA
William Carroll was promoted to partner at Wipfli, Radnor.
TENNESSEE
LBMC, Nashville, named five new shareholders: Jennifer Costello (pictured) and Buck Freeman in audit & advisory; Kyle Baldwin in the business tax division; Stewart Fey in information security and risk services; and Blake Harrison in the wealth advisors division.
TEXAS
Anna Stevens was named a partner at Weaver, Houston, leading health care industry services.
UTAH
BKD CPAs & Advisors launched a new transfer pricing services division in the Salt Lake City office. Levi Brewer will lead the division, supported by Will James, who is serving both the firm's Salt Lake City and St. Louis offices.
WISCONSIN
Wipfli, Milwaukee, named a number of partners and principals: Anne Kirschling and Nathan Henrigillis, manufacturing; Craig Hirt, nonprofit & government; Karen Lloyd, health care; Marcie Bomberg, financial services; Maureen Pistone, talent & culture; Jake Harmsen, Wipfli Financial Advisors; and Paul Ouweneel, valuations-Wipfli Corporate Financial.

