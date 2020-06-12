MASSACHUSETTS

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs, Boston, appointed 18 members to its board of directors for its 2020-21 fiscal year. Serving as board officers, and their organizations: chairman John Colucci, of McLane Middleton; chairman-elect Robert Miller, of Stone & Co.; vice chairman, finance committee Karen McElroy, of Deloitte & Touche; vice chairman, audit committee, John Geraci, of LGA; immediate past-chairman John Micalizzi, of RSM US; and president/CEO Amy Pitter. Serving on the board as directors are: Shay Blanchette, of Babson College; Elise Caputi, of KLR; Lauren Davides, of State Street; Laura Felice, of BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc.; Declan Lee, of KPMG; Laura O'Brien, of ALL CPAs; Julie Quink, of Burkhart, Pizzanelli PC; Brian Renstrom, of Blumshapiro; Sandra Richtermeyer, of the University of Massachusetts Lowell; Carol Ruiz, of PwC LLP; Ronald Tull, of Schofer Dillberg & Co. Inc.; and James Wegmann, of Fidelity Investments.

