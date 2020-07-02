ARKANSAS
EGP opened a new office location in Bryant in a newly constructed commercial office space at 3310 Main St. Suite 100.
CALIFORNIA
Lisa Carrick and Samantha Graboff were appointed as partners in the audit & assurance services department at Windes, Long Beach.
GERMANY
Thomas Müller-Marqués Berger, global head of international public sector accounting at EY, Stuttgart, was re-elected as chair of the Consultative Advisory Group of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board, until June 2023.
ILLINOIS
Robert Shea was named national managing principal for public policy at Grant Thornton, Chicago, effective Aug. 1, succeeding Mary Moore Hamrick, who will retire at the end of this fiscal year in accordance with Grant Thornton’s mandatory retirement policy. Shea will serve as chair of the firm’s political action committee and retain his existing role as principal in the strategy practice at Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC. In other firm news, Grant Thornton named Invisible Hands Deliver as the fourth nonprofit in its Purple Paladin initiative, a program that helps emerging nonprofit organizations grow by providing funding, business advice, volunteer support and greater public awareness.
IOWA
Cheryl Clauson, partner at BKD, was named the new leader of the firm’s telecommunications practice.
KENTUCKY
The Association for Accounting Marketing, Lexington, appointed four new members to its board of directors: Casey Blake, director of marketing at Edelstein & Co.; Nicola Fleming, director of marketing at Perkins & Co.; Courtney Kiss, chief marketing officer at Johnson Lambert LLP; and Christian Moises, practice growth specialist at Ericksen Krentel CPAs.
MAINE
BerryDunn, Portland, announced promotions and appointments: Dave Erbs was elected to a second three-year term on the management committee; Todd Desjardins was named quality assurance principal, taking over from Tracy Harding, who is now chair of the National Auditing Standards Board; and the firm promoted to principal: Mike Mastroianni, member of the tax consulting and compliance group, leading the SALT group; Rob Smalley, who works with financial institutions and governmental organizations; and Dan Vogt, who works with health care clients.
MARYLAND
MINNESOTA
MISSOURI
Lindsay Lanzisero was hired as vice president of total rewards at H&R Block, Kansas City, to lead the company’s compensation and benefits team.
NETHERLANDS
NEW HAMPSHIRE
NEW JERSEY
Paul Juras was appointed chair of the Institute of Management Accountants’ board of directors for the 2021 fiscal year, July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Juras is currently chair of IMA’s Governance Standing Board Committee and a member of the Nominating Standing Board Committee.
NEW YORK
CohnReznick, New York, elected two members to its executive board: Sheslie Royster, tax partner and leader of the Baltimore office tax practice who also assists the Charlotte office tax group; and Kristen Soles, partner and leader of the government contracting industry practice in Tysons, Maryland. Additionally, Alan Wolfson, regional managing partner, Northeast, is currently on the board and was re-elected. All three will serve three-year terms.
EisnerAmper, New York, introduced its COVID-19 Workplace Distancing solution, created by the firm’s enterprise technology & information group and designed to assist companies with social distancing, scheduling and entry/exit protocols.
EisnerAmper, New York, introduced its COVID-19 Workplace Distancing solution, created by the firm’s enterprise technology & information group and designed to assist companies with social distancing, scheduling and entry/exit protocols.
NORTH CAROLINA
Dixon Hughes Goodman, Charlotte, developed a customizable workplace re-entry analysis tool and re-entry framework, as well as a multidisciplinary team to help companies implement their re-entry strategy.
PENNSYLVANIA
Brayden Campbell and Christian Pascuzzo, wealth advisors at RKL Wealth Management, a subsidiary of RKL, Lancaster, earned the Certified Financial Planner credential.
PUERTO RICO
BDO Tax, San Juan, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
TENNESSEE
TEXAS
UNITED KINGDOM
The IFRS Foundation, London, published its annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Jackie Cott was named director of the Office of External Affairs at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.
WISCONSIN
Vrakas/Blum, Brookfield, was named Number One Solution Provider of Sage 100cloud Manufacturing for 2019, marking the 14th straight year the firm is No. 1 in the nation.