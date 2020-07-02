NEW YORK

CohnReznick, New York, elected two members to its executive board: Sheslie Royster, tax partner and leader of the Baltimore office tax practice who also assists the Charlotte office tax group; and Kristen Soles, partner and leader of the government contracting industry practice in Tysons, Maryland. Additionally, Alan Wolfson, regional managing partner, Northeast, is currently on the board and was re-elected. All three will serve three-year terms.



EisnerAmper, New York, introduced its COVID-19 Workplace Distancing solution, created by the firm’s enterprise technology & information group and designed to assist companies with social distancing, scheduling and entry/exit protocols.

