ILLINOIS
James Ruotolo was hired as a fraud risk senior manager at Grant Thornton, Chicago, where he will help build the firm’s fraud and financial crimes practice capabilities.
The CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, the charitable partner of the Illinois CPA Society, announced its board of directors to serve April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. The board of directors, and their organizations, are: president Sara Mikuta, Wipfli LLP; vice president Kimberley Waite, Marcum LLP; secretary Brent Baccus, Pittman & McKeever LLC; treasurer Howard Blumstein, BDO USA LLP (retured) and Loyola University; immediate past president Deborah Rood, CNA Insurance; and directors: Martrice Caldwell, OneGoal; Rose Cammarata, CDK Global Inc.; Rebekuh Eley, RSM US LLP; Marques Fisher, PwC LLP; Mark Glochowsky, Schuler Shook Inc.; Lee Gould, Gould & Pakter Associates LLC; Kenton Klaus, Deloitte LLP (retired) and DePaul University; Elizabeth Murphy, DePaul University (retired); Jason Parish, Plante Moran PLLC; Daniel Rahill, Wintrust Wealth Services; Walter Rein, KPMG LLP; Leilani Rodrigo, E.C. Ortiz & Co. LLP; Michael Rodriguez, WEC Energy Group; Elizabeth Sloan, Grant Thornton LLP; Jeffery Watson, Miller Cooper & Company Ltd. Ex-officio directors are: Geoffrey Harlow, Wipfli LLP and Todd Shapiro, Illinois CPA Society.
Joseph Breen Jr., tax staff level 1 accountant at Withum, Roseland, received the Elijah Watt Sells Award for CPA Exam excellence.
OREGON
The Oregon Society of CPAs, Beaverton, elected its 2020-21 board of directors. The board, installed April 1, are: board chair Selene Sullivan, shareholder and president on Principle Accounting; chair-elect Charles Mello, audit partner at Deloitte; vice chair Geoffrey Dougall, managing partner at Dougall Conradie; past chair Kari Patterson, vice president of finance with PacificSource Health Plans; and directors: Laura Bergstrom, finance tax director at KBF CPAs; Kelly Bosch, chief financial officer at the University of Oregon Foundation; Mary Ericksen, advisory team associate at Buckingham Strategic Wealth; Cynthia Granatir, chief accountant for Marion County; Ross Holliday, senior tax manager at Boldt Carlisle + Smith; Harriet Strothers, partner at Delap.