Chris Mitchell (pictured) was named the first chief diversity officer at Crowe, Chicago. Mitchell has been with Crowe for six years, serving as a consulting principal within the technology, media and telecommunications services group. In his new role, Mitchell is responsible for driving an innovative and programmatic agenda to support a culture of inclusion in line with the firm’s vision and strategy.James Ruotolo was hired as a fraud risk senior manager at Grant Thornton, Chicago, where he will help build the firm’s fraud and financial crimes practice capabilities.The CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, the charitable partner of the Illinois CPA Society, announced its board of directors to serve April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. The board of directors, and their organizations, are: president Sara Mikuta, Wipfli LLP; vice president Kimberley Waite, Marcum LLP; secretary Brent Baccus, Pittman & McKeever LLC; treasurer Howard Blumstein, BDO USA LLP (retured) and Loyola University; immediate past president Deborah Rood, CNA Insurance; and directors: Martrice Caldwell, OneGoal; Rose Cammarata, CDK Global Inc.; Rebekuh Eley, RSM US LLP; Marques Fisher, PwC LLP; Mark Glochowsky, Schuler Shook Inc.; Lee Gould, Gould & Pakter Associates LLC; Kenton Klaus, Deloitte LLP (retired) and DePaul University; Elizabeth Murphy, DePaul University (retired); Jason Parish, Plante Moran PLLC; Daniel Rahill, Wintrust Wealth Services; Walter Rein, KPMG LLP; Leilani Rodrigo, E.C. Ortiz & Co. LLP; Michael Rodriguez, WEC Energy Group; Elizabeth Sloan, Grant Thornton LLP; Jeffery Watson, Miller Cooper & Company Ltd. Ex-officio directors are: Geoffrey Harlow, Wipfli LLP and Todd Shapiro, Illinois CPA Society.