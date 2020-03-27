CONNECTICUT
The Financial Accounting Standards Board appointed two new members to its Small Business Advisory Committee: Michael J. Phillips, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Planters First Bank; and Geoffrey R. Morgan, partner, Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres.
ILLINOIS
RSM, Chicago, launched a weekly webcast series covering issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Each webcast is about 45 to 60 minutes long, available every Wednesday at 1 p.m. eastern time for the duration of the series.
KENTUCKY
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Ashley Guion, a senior at Nathan Wechsler & Co., Keene, was named one of the 2020 Trendsetters of the Monadnock Region by The Keene Sentinel, The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough and the Keene Young Professionals.
NIGERIA
MEL Associates Professional Services, Lagos, joined INPACT Global as a member firm of the international association.
TEXAS
Jake Morris was hired as a WP Edge senior manager at Whitley Penn, Houston, joining the outsourced accounting solutions group team.
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Dallas and Houston, was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Texas by the Great Place to Work organization.