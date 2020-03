ILLINOIS

Crowe, Chicago, announced the appointment of Mark Baer (pictured) as CEO-elect, to assume the CEO role on April 1, 2021. Jim Powers will continue to serve as CEO until March 31, 2021, completing his second term, the maximum in accordance with the firm’s partnership agreement. Baer previously served as managing partner in the firm’s audit and assurance services, and joined Crowe in 2001, becoming partner in 2003.RSM, Chicago, launched a weekly webcast series covering issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Each webcast is about 45 to 60 minutes long, available every Wednesday at 1 p.m. eastern time for the duration of the series.