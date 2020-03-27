© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
CONNECTICUT
The Financial Accounting Standards Board appointed two new members to its Small Business Advisory Committee: Michael J. Phillips, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Planters First Bank; and Geoffrey R. Morgan, partner, Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres.
ILLINOIS
Crowe, Chicago, announced the appointment of Mark Baer (pictured) as CEO-elect, to assume the CEO role on April 1, 2021. Jim Powers will continue to serve as CEO until March 31, 2021, completing his second term, the maximum in accordance with the firm’s partnership agreement. Baer previously served as managing partner in the firm’s audit and assurance services, and joined Crowe in 2001, becoming partner in 2003.

RSM, Chicago, launched a weekly webcast series covering issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Each webcast is about 45 to 60 minutes long, available every Wednesday at 1 p.m. eastern time for the duration of the series.
KENTUCKY
The Association for Accounting Marketing, Lexington, announced an extension for submissions for both the 2020 AAM-MAA Awards and nominations for the AAM Rookie of the Year, with a new deadline of April 2 for both.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Ashley Guion, a senior at Nathan Wechsler & Co., Keene, was named one of the 2020 Trendsetters of the Monadnock Region by The Keene Sentinel, The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough and the Keene Young Professionals.
NIGERIA
MEL Associates Professional Services, Lagos, joined INPACT Global as a member firm of the international association.
TEXAS
Christie Hill (pictured) and Hannah Schulz were admitted as partners at Seidel Schroeder, Brenham.

Jake Morris was hired as a WP Edge senior manager at Whitley Penn, Houston, joining the outsourced accounting solutions group team.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Dallas and Houston, was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Texas by the Great Place to Work organization.

