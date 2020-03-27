TEXAS

Christie Hill (pictured) and Hannah Schulz were admitted as partners at Seidel Schroeder, Brenham.Jake Morris was hired as a WP Edge senior manager at Whitley Penn, Houston, joining the outsourced accounting solutions group team.Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Dallas and Houston, was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Texas by the Great Place to Work organization.