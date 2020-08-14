FLORIDA
The Florida Institute of CPAs, Tallahassee, announced the 18 people in this year’s class of its emerging leaders program. The 2020-21 class, and their firms: Katherine Byrd, Carr, Riggs & Ingram; Eric Walton, Purvis Gray CPAs; Corey Adams, Reilly, Fisher & Solomon, P.A.; Michael Hayes, CJN&W CPAs; Taylor Kelley, Ernst & Young; Sterling Searcy, CPS Investment Advisors; John Kramer and Christopher Suto, WithumSmith+Brown; Nicholas Angarano, Berkowitz Pollack Brant; Thomas Angelos, Juda, Eskew & Associates PA; Elizabeth Jackson, RSM; Dylan Jacobson, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra; Lauren Passaro, Ernst & Young; Armando Donado, White Wolf Capital, LLC; Jason Landess, RSM; Hanisha Laungani, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra; Adam McMahon, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra; and Margaret Reach, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra.
KENTUCKY
TrinSoft, Lexington, achieved Microsoft Silver Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions Competency.
ILLINOIS
MALI
Juri-Partner, Bamako, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
MARYLAND
Hannah McEntire, human resources associate at SEK CPAs & Advisors, Hagerstown, earned the Society of Human Resources Management Certified Professional Certificate.
MISSOURI
Anders CPAs + Advisors, St. Louis, is merging with Cummings, Ristau & Associates, St. Louis, with partners Mark Cummings and David Ristau, and all 19 staff members joining Anders, bringing the firm’s total partners and staff to 230 with revenues of approximately $41.5 million.
MYANMAR
KAMP Accounting & Corporate Services, Yangon, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
NEW YORK
Michael Williams was hired as a new partner in the entertainment and entrepreneurial service groups at Prager Metis, New York.
Cynthia Romano and Chris Creger, in the restructuring and dispute resolution practice at CohnReznick, New York, were awarded the Turnaround Management Association 2020 Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Award, recognizing their success as chief restructuring officer in the turnaround and sale of Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Coordinated Health. They received the award in the middle market category.
PENNSYLVANIA
TEXAS
Miranda Broussard, human resource compliance associate, and Joni Lui, talent acquisition associate, at Whitley Penn, Fort Worth, acquired the Employing Abilities @ Work and Veteran’s at Work certifications through the SHRM Foundation. In other firm news, the WPWealth group was named to Houston Business Journal’s Largest Houston-Area Wealth Management Firms list.
WASHINGTON
The Doty Group, Tacoma, joined global network PKF International.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Marc Panucci, deputy chief accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission, plans to leave the agency in late August.