NEW YORK

Hassan Khan was hired as a principal in the technology services group and Herbert Chain (pictured) was hired as a senior director in the professional standards group, at Marks Paneth, New York.Michael Williams was hired as a new partner in the entertainment and entrepreneurial service groups at Prager Metis, New York.Cynthia Romano and Chris Creger, in the restructuring and dispute resolution practice at CohnReznick, New York, were awarded the Turnaround Management Association 2020 Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Award, recognizing their success as chief restructuring officer in the turnaround and sale of Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Coordinated Health. They received the award in the middle market category.