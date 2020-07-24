ALABAMA
Kevin Bowyer, office managing partner in the Destin office, and Paul Perry, practice leader of the security, risk and controls group, at Warren Averett, Birmingham, earned the Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer certification.
ARIZONA
Matthew Hatfield was hired as a partner in the project and accounting services area at Lohman Co., Mesa.
CALIFORNIA
Blake Christian, tax partner at Holthouse Carlin & Van Trigt, Irvine, was named one of the Top 25 National Opportunity Zone Influencers Overall and a Top 25 OZ Tax Specialist at the June OZ Expo tax conference.
Xero, San Francisco, appointed Peppercomm as its U.S. and corporate PR agency of record.
GEORGIA
Aprio, Atlanta, announced a strategic partnership with CPAsNET to provide member firms of the accounting community with technical guidance, support and access to a range of more than 20 specialty services, including R&D tax credits, state and local tax, cybersecurity and international tax.
PrimeGlobal, Duluth, announced that firm staff grew by 7 percent to more than 24,000, and its combined annual firm revenue reached approximately $3 billion, with a 10 percent revenue increase in fiscal year 2019-20.
GRENADA
JD Consulting, St. George, signed a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
HONG KONG
Charmaine Cheuk was hired as managing director at CohnReznick Hong Kong Limited, a subsidiary of CohnReznick.
ILLINOIS
Dennis Morrone was named national managing partner for the not-for-profit and higher education practices at Grant Thornton, effective Aug. 1. He succeeds Mark Oster, who will retire at the end of this fiscal year in accordance with Grant Thornton’s mandatory age-based retirement policy.
Sikich, Chicago, released its 2020 “Manufacturing and Distribution Report,” which found that manufacturers and distributors neglect key cybersecurity activities. The report is available here.
MISSOURI
Kaia Marcinkowski, a staff accountant at KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield, earned her CPA license.
NEW YORK
Hayley Mayer was promoted to principal at Prager Metis, New York.
Mikayla Black was hired as a staff accountant and Jesse Rubinstein as information technology specialist at Lumsden & McCormick, Buffalo.
Graham Rogers was hired as a principal in the financial advisory services group at EisnerAmper, New York.
Mindy Elniski, Brian Moran and Kara Whitmore were promoted to partner; Sean Bird was promoted to supervising senior, and Jusin Flynn to senior associate, at LVBW, Buffalo.
Marcum, New York, was named the top auditor of IPOs in the second quarter of 2020 according to Audit Analytics, having audited 12 transactions raising in excess of $2.7 billion, representing 19.4 percent of all IPOs and 14.4 percent of capital raised during the period.
Mazars USA, New York, was accepted into the Microsoft Partner Program.
RUSSIA
DELOVOY PROFIL Group, Moscow, joined MGI Worldwide with CPAA as a member firm of the international network.
SURINAME
Kenswil & Co., Paramaribo, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
TEXAS
David Rook was named chief operating officer at Weaver, Houston, where he has led the audit and advisory practice for more than 10 years.
Lindsay Shipman was hired as a forensic, litigation and valuation services director in the Austin office at Whitley Penn. In other firm news, Chris Dodd, tax senior manager in the Houston office, was named an Outstanding Committee Member by the Texas Society of CPAs – Houston Chapter for his work with the CPAs Helping Schools Committee. Additionally, Brett Murphy, audit partner in the Austin office at Whitley Penn, was named to the Independent Bankers Association of Texas leadership division board of directors.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
The Internal Revenue Service announced the creation of the new Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management office, which will spearhead IRS efforts to empower taxpayers and IRS employees to rapidly resolve issues in a simplified digital environment. Serving as co-directors of the office will be Hampden Smith IV, currently the agency’s deputy chief procurement officer, and Justin Lewis Abold-LaBreche, who is the director of enterprise case management.
Kuesel Consulting, Fox Point, launched a leadership skills and career development roundtable, the Ascend Roundtable, which will include six virtual meetings, two virtual huddles and two individual coaching sessions per year. The program kicks off Aug. 18.