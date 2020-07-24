NEW YORK

Abe Schlissefeld (pictured) was elected managing partner at Marks Paneth, New York, succeeding Harry Moehringer, who is approaching retirement. Before his term begins on Jan. 1, 2021, Schlissefeld will serve as co-managing partner with Moehringer. Schlissefeld is partner-in-charge of the firm’s real estate group, and serves as growth and alliance leader of the executive committee.Hayley Mayer was promoted to principal at Prager Metis, New York.Mikayla Black was hired as a staff accountant and Jesse Rubinstein as information technology specialist at Lumsden & McCormick, Buffalo.Graham Rogers was hired as a principal in the financial advisory services group at EisnerAmper, New York.Mindy Elniski, Brian Moran and Kara Whitmore were promoted to partner; Sean Bird was promoted to supervising senior, and Jusin Flynn to senior associate, at LVBW, Buffalo.Marcum, New York, was named the top auditor of IPOs in the second quarter of 2020 according to Audit Analytics, having audited 12 transactions raising in excess of $2.7 billion, representing 19.4 percent of all IPOs and 14.4 percent of capital raised during the period.Mazars USA, New York, was accepted into the Microsoft Partner Program.