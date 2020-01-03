INDIANA

Benjamin Kimmerling (right) will transition into the role of president at Somerset CPAs, Indianapolis, succeeding Patrick Early (left), who has served in the role for more than 30 years, and will be transitioning out of it in 2020. Kimmerling has been a leader in the firm for 22 years, leading the audit and assurance practice since 2020 and having served on the board of directors for the past 13 years.