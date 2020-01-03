CALIFORNIA
BPM, San Francisco, was named one of the Healthiest Companies in the North Bay by the North Bay Business Journal. After a nomination process, the publication selected 18 winners in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties for their outstanding health and wellness initiatives and programs, featuring them in the Dec. 30 issue.
INDIANA
MICHIGAN
MINNESOTA
Lurie, Minneapolis, expanded its health care practice group with the addition of new partners Libby Hornibrook and Chris Schultz from DS+B, along with team members Annette Dunn and Noah Vannevel, after the combination of the two firms.
NETHERLANDS
Peter Boerhof was hired as VAT director in Europe at Vertex, Amsterdam.
NEW YORK
The National Conference of CPA Practitioners, Woodbury, announced its winter quarterly conference, to be held Jan. 6-8 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. More information about the conference schedule is available here.
PENNSYLVANIA
James Ruffin, Kelly Godfrey and Colin Henny were hired as managers in the audit services group at RKL, Reading.
TEXAS
VIRGINIA