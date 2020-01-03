© 2020 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.
CALIFORNIA
Jason Caria (pictured), a team member at Hunter, Hunter & Hunt, Eureka, passed the CPA exam.

BPM, San Francisco, was named one of the Healthiest Companies in the North Bay by the North Bay Business Journal. After a nomination process, the publication selected 18 winners in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties for their outstanding health and wellness initiatives and programs, featuring them in the Dec. 30 issue.
INDIANA
Benjamin Kimmerling (right) will transition into the role of president at Somerset CPAs, Indianapolis, succeeding Patrick Early (left), who has served in the role for more than 30 years, and will be transitioning out of it in 2020. Kimmerling has been a leader in the firm for 22 years, leading the audit and assurance practice since 2020 and having served on the board of directors for the past 13 years.
MICHIGAN
Jennifer Sanderson (pictured) and Kiley Judge were promoted to shareholders at Doeren Mayhew, Troy.
MINNESOTA
Lurie, Minneapolis, expanded its health care practice group with the addition of new partners Libby Hornibrook and Chris Schultz from DS+B, along with team members Annette Dunn and Noah Vannevel, after the combination of the two firms.
NETHERLANDS
Peter Boerhof was hired as VAT director in Europe at Vertex, Amsterdam.
NEW YORK
The National Conference of CPA Practitioners, Woodbury, announced its winter quarterly conference, to be held Jan. 6-8 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. More information about the conference schedule is available here.
PENNSYLVANIA
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, Camp Hill, announced several promotions and new hires. The firm promoted Ryan Perez (pictured) and Greggory Whitcomb to supervisor; Brinley Fromm and Renato Rodriguez to senior staff accountants; Katie Voorhies to audit senior staff accountant; Amanda Caviston to HR coordinator; Kayla Juba to marketing coordinator. BSSF hired: Amber Schultz as human resources manager; Alyssa Pantalone as a senior audit staff accountant on the insurance team; and Julie Harpster as an administrative assistant.

James Ruffin, Kelly Godfrey and Colin Henny were hired as managers in the audit services group at RKL, Reading.
TEXAS
Mary Torres (pictured), Barbara Ashorn and Rolando Garcia were promoted to shareholders at Doeren Mayhew, Houston.
VIRGINIA
Angela Kerns (pictured) assumed the role of managing shareholder at Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer, Norfolk, on Jan. 1, 2020, succeeding Marty Einhorn, who served as managing shareholder since the firm was established in 1989. Einhorn retired on Dec. 31, 2019. Kerns joined the firm in 2002 and currently leads its real estate client service team specializing in affordable housing audits and providing accounting and consulting services. She is also co-leader of the firm’s not-for-profit and employee benefit plan client service groups.

Danielle Lee
