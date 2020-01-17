ALABAMA
John Santamour was hired as a tax partner at Aprio, Birmingham.
ARIZONA
Kim Paskal was appointed chief operating officer of tax at BeachFleischman, Tucson, where she has worked since 1996, succeeding Peter Beahan, who served in the role since 2016. In other firm news, Julia Allen Miessner, practice leader for the financial forensics and valuation services group, was promoted to shareholder.
CALIFORNIA
Ashliegh Diehl, director of tax, was promoted to partner at Hunter, Hunter & Hunt, Eureka, where she has worked since 2011.
Armanino, San Ramon, named nine new partners: Todd Bishop in risk assurance and advisory services; Katy Brown, Jarrett Ganan, David Greenamyre and Ryan Guyton in tax; Peter Burns, Jon Chin and Isaac Peace in audit; and Eric Thomas in consulting. Additionally, the firm hired Rich Asiodche as an audit partner and Mike Goral as a tax partner.
COLORADO
Janeen Hathcock, senior manager at the Denver office of Eide Bailly, has been named a fellow in the Government Accounting Standards Board Fellow Program.
FLORIDA
GEORGIA
Matt Wise was named assurance practice group director at Aprio, Atlanta, where he has worked since 2007 and was named partner in 2013, succeeding Frank Gudger, who served in the role since 2003. Additionally, the firm promoted six people to partner and five to director. To the partner group, Aprio admitted: Mike Callahan, chief financial and operations officer; Justin Elanjian, assurance services; Meredith Kowal, R&D tax credit services; Davi Kutner, wealth management; Wendy Lu, international tax – Chinese practice leader; and Carrie Zhou, business valuation service. To engagement director, the firm named: Theodore Brown, forensic accounting and litigation support services; Bill Dupee, transaction advisory services; and Sonali Vaidya, information assurance services; and named to director are: Carolyn Cope, director of operations, private client services; and Adam Klein, director, channel partner program.
ILLINOIS
Timothy Fagan was named partner at Legacy Professionals, Westchester.
Sylesh Babu was hired as a partner in the audit and assurance practice in Naperville, and Drew Long and Louis Sands were promoted to partners in the tax practice, in Springfield and Naperville, respectively, at Sikich.
Paul Preziotti was named partner, Uso Sayers was named managing director, and Dave Fuge was appointed chief innovation officer, at Johnson Lambert, Park Ridge.
INDIANA
Shaun Mawhorter was named a partner in the tax practice at Kruggel Lawton CPAs, Elkhart, where he has worked for 12 years.
Matt Bishop (pictured) was re-hired as a director at Katz, Sapper & Miller, Indianapolis.
LOUISIANA
Ronald Dawson, partner-in-charge of the accounting and audit services section at Ericksen Krentel, New Orleans, has been elected the firm’s fifth managing partner. Dawson, who also serves as segment leader of the firm’s construction and real estate niches, takes over the role from Kevin Neyrey, partner-in-charge of the tax services section, who served as MP for 10 years.
MARYLAND
Brianne Dickinson was promoted to supervisor, Kelly Benner to support accountant supervisor, and Kayla Golden and Paul Previti to senior associates, at SEK, Hagerstown.
MASSACHUSETTS
Lindsay Francoeur was elected partner at QRGA, Norwood, where she has served as audit manager for the past 11 years.
MICHIGAN
Cortney Plowman was promoted to manager in the audit department at Maner Costerisan, Lansing.
Collin Meyer was hired as a staff accountant at Cole Gavlas, Kalamazoo.
MINNESOTA
Sean Linton and Jeremy Palm were admitted as partners at Lurie, Minneapolis.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
NEW JERSEY
Robert Valas was hired as a partner at Cullari Carrico, Fairfield.
Man Lee and Raymond Sarinello were admitted as partners and Ryan Hynson, Andrew Kucinksi and Mike Smith were promoted to principals, at Nisivoccia, Mt. Arlington.
Matthew Cohen was hired as a principal in the small business group at Gettry Marcus, New York.
Dominic Rovano was named co-partner-in-charge of the New York City office of Janover, initiating a planned transition for Alan Hoffman, who has been in the role since 2015.
NORTH CAROLINA
PENNSYLVANIA
Stambaugh Ness, York, announced 13 new owners of the firm: Katie Bochniak, chief people and culture officer; Chad Bumbaugh and Kelly Chambers, both directors of the entrepreneurial services group; Krista Gardner, director, not-for-profit and governmental group; Valerie Higgins, director of architecture, engineering and construction advisory services; Jason Jaworski, chief operating officer; Phil Keeney, director of technology solutions; Lisa Lee, manager, client accounting services; Kelly Morningstar, manager, strategic tax advisory group; Susan Patrick, director of client solutions; Meredith Reinhart, manager, manufacturing and distribution group; Kristi Weierbach, director of workforce advisory services; and Heather Zecher, director of marketing.
Jeremy Burris was promoted to senior vice president, and Michael Caparoula and Brendan Whalen to vice presidents, at S.R. Snodgrass, Cranberry Township.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Richard Bhola was hired as a member in the assurance and advisory services department at Scott and Co., Columbia.
TENNESSEE
Beverly Edge was hired as chief operating officer at HHM CPAs, taking over the role from Pam Morris, who transitioned into the chief financial officer position.
Ben Alexander and Austen Myers were promoted to audit managers at Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck, Memphis.
TEXAS
John Clendening, president and chief executive officer at Blucora, has departed his roles as executive and member of the board of directors. The company expects to announce a new CEO by the end of January 2020.
David Eisenlohr was hired as a director in the public sector consulting practice at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Dallas.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Austin Gerig was named chief data officer at the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he currently serves as assistant director of the office of data science in the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis. Gerig will assume his new position Feb. 3. Additionally, Allen Blume was named deputy chief financial officer in the agency’s Office of Financial Management.
WISCONSIN
Anna Kooi was appointed national financial services industry leader at Wipfli, Milwaukee.