PENNSYLVANIA

Robert Greening and Ryan Leppo were promoted to supervisors, and Jody West was promoted to administrator in the Chambersburg office of SEK; and William Oyster (pictured) was promoted to member and Joseph Schuster to senior associate, in the Carlisle office.Stambaugh Ness, York, announced 13 new owners of the firm: Katie Bochniak, chief people and culture officer; Chad Bumbaugh and Kelly Chambers, both directors of the entrepreneurial services group; Krista Gardner, director, not-for-profit and governmental group; Valerie Higgins, director of architecture, engineering and construction advisory services; Jason Jaworski, chief operating officer; Phil Keeney, director of technology solutions; Lisa Lee, manager, client accounting services; Kelly Morningstar, manager, strategic tax advisory group; Susan Patrick, director of client solutions; Meredith Reinhart, manager, manufacturing and distribution group; Kristi Weierbach, director of workforce advisory services; and Heather Zecher, director of marketing.Jeremy Burris was promoted to senior vice president, and Michael Caparoula and Brendan Whalen to vice presidents, at S.R. Snodgrass, Cranberry Township.