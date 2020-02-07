© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
CALIFORNIA
Andy Nguyen (pictured) was hired as a tax manager at Lavine, Lofgren, Morris & Engelberg, San Diego.

Jennifer Coyne was hired as a director in the business management department at Prager Metis CPAs, Woodland Hills.


FLORIDA
Kevin Fine was hired as director of the health care advisory services practice at Kabat, Schertzer, De La Torre, Taraboulos & Co., Miami.
GEORGIA
George Guo was appointed executive director of the Asia Pacific region at PrimeGlobal, Duluth.
ILLINOIS
Michael Shapow was hired as partner-in-charge of the business advisory services group at RubinBrown, Chicago.
IOWA
Honkamp Krueger & Co., Dubuque, elected new officers to the executive board: Gregory Burbach (pictured) as chief executive officer, Katie Thomas as president, Michael Welbes as vice president and director of M&A, Kevin Schmitt as vice president, Ryan Hauber as secretary, and Jennifer Daughetee as treasurer.
KANSAS
Mariah Brungardt, Rachel Cofer (pictured), Jodi Jensen, Mallory Milstead and Tylor Shepherd will be completing internships for the spring 2020 semester at Brungardt Hower Ward Elliott & Pfeifer, Hays.
MAINE
John Hadwen was promoted to principal in the tax practice at Baker Newman Noyes, Portland.
MARYLAND
Sarah Clarke was named director of the health care division and Michael Sapperstein was promoted to assurance manager, at Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander, Towson.
MASSACHUSETTS
Tom Widman was promoted to principal in the tax practice at Baker Newman Noyes, Boston.
MINNESOTA
Barnaby Allen was hired as a partner in the tribal gaming practice at Wipfli, Minneapolis.
NEW YORK
Alyssa Forslund (pictured), general counsel at Marks Paneth, New York, was promoted to an expanded role of chief risk officer in addition to general counsel.

Gary Sturisky was appointed leader of the national advisory practice at Marcum, New York. Additionally, the firm admitted eight people to partner. Marcum promoted to partner, in tax and business services: Mary Antonetti in New Haven, Connecticut, and Benjamin Dailey in Portland, Maine; in assurance services: Stanley Farmer in Houston, Qiqi Wei in San Francisco, and Qasim Zaidi in Philadelphia; in advisory services: Taylor West in Houston; and in the technical review and quality control group: Sara Carlson in Chicago.

CohnReznick, New York, promoted: Ira Weinstein to managing principal, real estate, cannabis industries; Scott Szeliga to managing partner in the Baltimore office, succeeding Weinstein; Bill Pidgeon and Marc Wolf to co-leaders of the financial services practice, succeeding Jay Levy who took over as office managing partner – New York. Additionally, the firm promoted 12 people to the partnership. CohnReznick promoted to partner, in advisory: Sedic Ampanas, Vincenzo Toppi and Natalie Tronkina; in tax: Yelena Belaks, Sean Granat and Daniel Levin; in assurance: Melissa Ferrucci, Kevin Gokey, Jeff Hollman, Karin Lundquist and Jason Zimmerman; and in national assurance: Matthew Derba.
TENNESSEE
Mark Armstrong (pictured) was hired as a shareholder in the health care consulting practice at LBMC, Nashville.

Michael Coley was hired as a senior tax manager, Drew Baxley and Ally Locke as staff accountants in accounting and assurance, and Sylvia Martin as a staff accountant in tax, at HHM CPAs, Chattanooga.


TEXAS
Rob Opitz was promoted to national tax leader for the energy and natural resources practice at BKD, Dallas.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Jason Wagoner and Scott Ing were promoted to principals in the federal government practice at CliftonLarsonAllen.

