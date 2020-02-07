CALIFORNIA
Jennifer Coyne was hired as a director in the business management department at Prager Metis CPAs, Woodland Hills.
FLORIDA
Kevin Fine was hired as director of the health care advisory services practice at Kabat, Schertzer, De La Torre, Taraboulos & Co., Miami.
Sarah Clarke was named director of the health care division and Michael Sapperstein was promoted to assurance manager, at Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander, Towson.
Barnaby Allen was hired as a partner in the tribal gaming practice at Wipfli, Minneapolis.
Gary Sturisky was appointed leader of the national advisory practice at Marcum, New York. Additionally, the firm admitted eight people to partner. Marcum promoted to partner, in tax and business services: Mary Antonetti in New Haven, Connecticut, and Benjamin Dailey in Portland, Maine; in assurance services: Stanley Farmer in Houston, Qiqi Wei in San Francisco, and Qasim Zaidi in Philadelphia; in advisory services: Taylor West in Houston; and in the technical review and quality control group: Sara Carlson in Chicago.
CohnReznick, New York, promoted: Ira Weinstein to managing principal, real estate, cannabis industries; Scott Szeliga to managing partner in the Baltimore office, succeeding Weinstein; Bill Pidgeon and Marc Wolf to co-leaders of the financial services practice, succeeding Jay Levy who took over as office managing partner – New York. Additionally, the firm promoted 12 people to the partnership. CohnReznick promoted to partner, in advisory: Sedic Ampanas, Vincenzo Toppi and Natalie Tronkina; in tax: Yelena Belaks, Sean Granat and Daniel Levin; in assurance: Melissa Ferrucci, Kevin Gokey, Jeff Hollman, Karin Lundquist and Jason Zimmerman; and in national assurance: Matthew Derba.
Michael Coley was hired as a senior tax manager, Drew Baxley and Ally Locke as staff accountants in accounting and assurance, and Sylvia Martin as a staff accountant in tax, at HHM CPAs, Chattanooga.
Jason Wagoner and Scott Ing were promoted to principals in the federal government practice at CliftonLarsonAllen.