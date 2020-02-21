ILLINOIS
Drew Long and Louis Sands were promoted to partner at Sikich in the Springfield and Naperville offices, respectively.
David Platt was named regional managing partner for the east region at Grant Thornton, Chicago, and Nichole Jordan, regional managing partner for the central region, had her role expanded to include the Midwest geographic area.
David Platt was named regional managing partner for the east region at Grant Thornton, Chicago, and Nichole Jordan, regional managing partner for the central region, had her role expanded to include the Midwest geographic area.
LOUISIANA
MICHIGAN
Kenneth Rappuhn and Allison Wilcox were promoted to senior staff accountants at Lewis & Knopf, Flint.
MISSOURI
NEW HAMPSHIRE
NEW JERSEY
Don Meyer, chief marketing officer at the New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, obtained the Certified Association Executive credential.
NEW YORK
Jonathan Milles was promoted to manager in the business valuation division, and Jonathan Urban was promoted to director of software solutions in the nonprofit technology division, at Brisbane Consulting Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lumsden & McCormick, Buffalo.
Ranjit Jaswal was hired as a principal and the new national leader of the governance, risk & compliance practice in consulting at Mazars USA, New York.
PENNSYLVANIA
SOUTH CAROLINA
Tim Lyons was appointed partner-in-charge of the Columbia office at Mauldin & Jenkins.
VIRGINIA
Gary Kitts and Cindy Kochersperger were elected as partners to lead the retirement plan services team at PBMares, Norfolk.