NEW YORK

Lisa Tenore (pictured) was appointed partner-in-charge of the trade remedies, forensics, litigation and valuation services practice in the advisory services group at Marks Paneth, New York.Jonathan Milles was promoted to manager in the business valuation division, and Jonathan Urban was promoted to director of software solutions in the nonprofit technology division, at Brisbane Consulting Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lumsden & McCormick, Buffalo.Ranjit Jaswal was hired as a principal and the new national leader of the governance, risk & compliance practice in consulting at Mazars USA, New York.