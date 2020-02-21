© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ILLINOIS
Drew Long and Louis Sands were promoted to partner at Sikich in the Springfield and Naperville offices, respectively.

David Platt was named regional managing partner for the east region at Grant Thornton, Chicago, and Nichole Jordan, regional managing partner for the central region, had her role expanded to include the Midwest geographic area.
LOUISIANA
Haden-Kelly-EricksenKrentel.jpg
Kelly Haden (pictured) was promoted to senior manager and Kenny Eldridge was hired as a manager, in the tax services team, at Ericksen Krentel CPAs.
MICHIGAN
Antovski-Michael-UHY.jpg
Michael Antovski (pictured) was hired as the chief operating officer at UHY Advisors, Farmington Hills.

Kenneth Rappuhn and Allison Wilcox were promoted to senior staff accountants at Lewis & Knopf, Flint.
MISSOURI
Beck-Josh-MarksNelson.jpg
Josh Beck (pictured) was named managing partner at MarksNelson, succeeding Mark Radetic as part of a multi-year succession plan completed by the firm. Beck is a partner in the advisory practice, member of the executive committee, and leader of the real estate niche. He previously founded an advisory firm that merged with MarksNelson.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Mosca-Rusty-NathanWechsler.jpg
Oreste Mosca, managing director at Nathan Wechsler & Co., Concord, was reappointed as treasurer for the New Hampshire and Vermont chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors.
NEW JERSEY
Quinn-Bridget-BakerTilly.jpg
Bridget Quinn (pictured) was hired as a partner in the financial services practice, focusing on the depository and lending sector, at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Clark.

Don Meyer, chief marketing officer at the New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, obtained the Certified Association Executive credential.
NEW YORK
Tenore-Lisa-MarksPaneth.jpg
Lisa Tenore (pictured) was appointed partner-in-charge of the trade remedies, forensics, litigation and valuation services practice in the advisory services group at Marks Paneth, New York.

Jonathan Milles was promoted to manager in the business valuation division, and Jonathan Urban was promoted to director of software solutions in the nonprofit technology division, at Brisbane Consulting Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lumsden & McCormick, Buffalo.

Ranjit Jaswal was hired as a principal and the new national leader of the governance, risk & compliance practice in consulting at Mazars USA, New York.
PENNSYLVANIA
Johns-Jeffrey-Herbein.jpg
Jeff Johns Jr. was admitted to the partnership of the financial outsourcing solutions division of Herbein + Co., Reading.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Tim Lyons was appointed partner-in-charge of the Columbia office at Mauldin & Jenkins.
VIRGINIA
Gary Kitts and Cindy Kochersperger were elected as partners to lead the retirement plan services team at PBMares, Norfolk.

