Tech and tax companies provide free services during pandemic

By Ranica Arrowsmith
Jared King and Parag Patel, cofounders of Invoiced.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States hard and fast, and the domino effect is being felt. As people practice social distancing, they are spending less, and companies are struggling to survive. In the midst of the crisis, tech companies are doing what they can to help vulnerable customers and frazzled accountants dealing with the rapidly changing reality. Below is a list of companies and what they're offering. This list will be updated periodically.

Invoiced offers free AR to nonprofits
Accounts receivable solutions provider Invoiced is offering its software free to nonprofit organizations until Sept. 16.

The free services are available to U.S. based nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits must verify their eligibility with Invoiced using an EIN and nonprofit official email address. The free services are limited to Invoiced's "Basic" plan. Invoiced Basic is normally $100 per month. A credit card or other form of payment will not be required to secure the free services. The new program is available immediately.

To enroll, nonprofits should follow these steps:

1. Sign up for a free Invoiced trial at invoiced.com/signup using the business email address. No credit card or payment method will be required at signup.

2. Connect the accounting system with Invoiced.

3. Send an email to nonprofit@invoiced.com including:
  • The business email used to sign up for the account; and
  • The EIN of the nonprofit organization.

4. Upon program acceptance, Invoiced will extend the nonprofit's free trial until Sept. 16, 2020.
1-800Accountant offers free services to small businesses and more
National virtual accounting firm 1-800Accountant is offering the following free services:
  • Free assistance, tax preparation, and consultation to small businesses, freelancers, gig workers, and independent contractors who have been impacted by the coronavirus.
  • Free tax analysis to determine if businesses qualify for various forms of coronavirus tax relief.
  • Tax return preparation for free for very small businesses like sole-proprietors and freelancers.

Business can visit the company's site or call (800) 888-6113 to learn more.
Expensify.org redirects efforts to help SNAP participants
Expensify.org, the charitable arm of expense software provider Expensify, had focused on paying off school childrens’ lunch debts, but with schools closed, it will now devote its efforts to matching SNAP grocery purchases up to $50 per family. It works like this:

1. Purchase food as normal with a SNAP card.
2. Download Expensify on iOS or Android, for free.
3. Join the Expensify.org/hunger policy.
4. SmartScan the receipt, which will tell Expensify how much you paid and show that it was paid for with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
5. Submit it to volunteer@expensify.org.
6. Set up a bank account to receive the funds.

Expensify.org will reimburse up to $50 per family once a day until it runs out of funds.
Avixchange offers AP and payments software for free
Avidxchange has introduced a new program to provide quick set-up and configuration of automated accounts payable and payments for firms and businesses to process invoices and payments at no cost for one year.
CountingWorks Pro opens COVID-19 resource hub
CountingWorks Pro, which provides website and marketing automation for accountants, has opened a resource hub that accounting professionals can use to adapt to the new remote environment. The hub offers resources including:
  • Workshop videos for adapting to digital client engagements,
  • Small business and tax-specific information relating to COVID-19; and,
  • The latest guidance from the IRS, Treasury, CDC, WHO, and other agencies.
SmartVault adds free and flex options to document management and portal accounts
SmartVault, which provides cloud-based document management and client portals — essential tools for working remotely — has put in place some offers to assist accountants and tax providers during the pandemic.

For new customers:
  • Flexible month-to-month option. With the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the urgent need to enable teams to work remotely, SmartVault has extended its annual discount to monthly plans from now through July 31, 2020 for new accounts opened by April 30, 2020.
  • SMartVault will Waive all fees for onboarding and training through April 2020, so firm teams can get started quickly.
  • Get started with eSignature with the first 100 envelopes free. SmartVault has added 100 free DocuSign envelopes to all new accounts, removing the need to handle paper documents or meet face-to-face.

For existing customers:
  • Extended access for seasonal licenses at no charge. Seasonal licenses will be extended to July 31, 2020 at no additional cost. The extension will be applied automatically to all existing & newly purchased seasonal licenses. If firms would like to add seasonal licenses to accommodate more team members during this time, they can find instructions here.
  • Complimentary access to eSignature. If you don’t have eSignature enabled on your account, schedule time with SmartVault reps and they will help get you started. Plus, we’ll add 100 free envelopes to your account. To request the free envelopes, or get help setting up an account, schedule a 10-minute appointment.

