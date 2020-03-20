Tech and tax companies provide free services during pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States hard and fast, and the domino effect is being felt. As people practice social distancing, they are spending less, and companies are struggling to survive. In the midst of the crisis, tech companies are doing what they can to help vulnerable customers and frazzled accountants dealing with the rapidly changing reality. Below is a list of companies and what they're offering. This list will be updated periodically.