TR and Crowe collaborate on K-1s
"Crowe combines leading-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and process automation with our deep tax expertise to create tools that help ease compliance and improve efficiency," said Gary Fox, managing partner of tax services at Crowe, in a statement. "We're excited to share our K-1 Analyzer tool and collaborate with Thomson Reuters to make an even broader impact on the profession and help tax organizations transform their data aggregation and processing practices."
XCM debuts blog
Workflow software developer XCM has launched a new blog aimed at sharing ways for readers to improve process efficiency, increase capacity, manage resources, and grow a business.
Center launches corporate card and expense center
Spend management solution developer Center has launched its CenterCard Visa business debit corporate card and Center Expense software, which work together as an integrated spend and expense system. It includes the CenterCard mobile app, to capture transaction details automatically and manage cards, and an Expense Hub and Insights dashboard for visibility into expenses and trends.
Centage introduces online hub
Cloud financial software developer Centage Corp. has created the Maestro Help Hub, an online portal for its customers to submit and track support tickets, access a custom knowledge base, and interact with products experts and other users. The hub includes product videos, release notes, e-learning training, as well as a user forum, and is free to Centage customers.
Visual Lease supports GASB 87
Lease accounting and management software developer Visual Lease announced that it now offers full support for GASB 87, the new accounting standard for leases for government entitites.
Client Hub integrates with QuickBooks
Insightsoftware acquires Longview Solutions
ERP and enterprise performance measurement reporting solutions developer Insightsoftware has acquired Toronto-based corporate financial planning and tax software provider Longview. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.