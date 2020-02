TR and Crowe collaborate on K-1s

Thomson Reuters and Top 100 Firm Crowe LLP released their K-1 Analyzer , which uses artificial intelligence to automatically extract data from Schedules K-1, eliminating the manual data-entry they usually require. It also includes project management tools, guided processes and data anlytics tools to further streamline tax professionals' work."Crowe combines leading-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and process automation with our deep tax expertise to create tools that help ease compliance and improve efficiency," said Gary Fox, managing partner of tax services at Crowe, in a statement. "We're excited to share our K-1 Analyzer tool and collaborate with Thomson Reuters to make an even broader impact on the profession and help tax organizations transform their data aggregation and processing practices."