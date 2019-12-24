The Top 100 People: Personal accomplishments

Apparently, leading the accounting profession still leaves the members of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People time to pursue other activities and other goals

As part of this year’s Top 100 Most Influential People survey, Accounting Today asked, “Do you have a major personal accomplishment that you’re particularly proud of?”

Some of the personal achievements they shared are listed below, from pursuing diversity and following their hearts, to running lots of racing, hitting the game-winning run, and even playing second base for the Dodgers.

(To see the full responses of all the candidates for the Top 100, click here.)