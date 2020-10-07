The California Society of CPAs and the Colorado Society of CPAs have announced the 2020 National Cannabis Business Symposium, to be held online Oct. 26 and 27.

The conference will feature speakers discussing topics related to federal and state tax, legislative, pandemic and business issues involving legal cannabis during the two-day event. CalCPA, COCPA and 18 other state CPA societies partnered to produce the event.

“Pre-pandemic, cannabis businesses already faced complexity with respect to taxation, regulatory, banking and labor issues,” said Brad Monterio, chief learning officer at CalCPA, in a statement. “Following months of economic upheaval, mixed with other business challenges and risks, cannabis companies are seeking guidance and advice on navigating these challenges and being more resilient — they turn to CPAs as their most trusted advisors, and our Symposium provides the expert inputs these CPAs require.”

“We’ve achieved a significant milestone with this event — 20 state CPA societies have come together to solve national and local challenges facing the high-growth cannabis industry,” said Rebecca Campbell, chief learning officer at COCPA, in a statement. “The National Cannabis Business Symposium allows each state CPA society to include their own experts to provide state level updates on legislation, regulation and tax issues.”

Speakers will include:



Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colorado;

Aaron Smith, co-founder and CEO of the National Cannabis Industry Association;

Ronald Seigneur, managing partner of Seigneur Gustafson;

managing partner of Seigneur Gustafson; Vanita Spaulding, managing director of SingerLewak;

Amanda Conley, founding partner of Brand & Branch;

Paul Jasper, partner of Rimon;

Jeff Kleid, owner of Elite Risk;

owner of Elite Risk; Robert Hoban, attorney with Hoban Law Group; and

Josephine Giordano, director at BeachFleischman.