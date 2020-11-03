2020 Women’s Global Leadership Summit to be held online

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants has announced that its annual Women’s Global Leadership Summit, which invites women in the accounting and finance profession to refine their skills and professional networks, will be held online this year on Nov. 11.

Furthermore, the Women’s Global Leadership Summit Europe and US events will be held on the same day this year, a first. The half-day virtual events will run back-to-back and feature sessions aimed at helping women accounting and finance professionals strengthen their networks, leadership skills and opportunities to advance in the profession.

Speakers will include:



Kat Cole, president and COO of Focus Brands;

Jenny Okonko, founder of the Black Female Accountants Network;

Tracey Golden, AICPA chair;

Angie Grissom, president of The Rainmaker Companies;

Judy Hoberman, president of Selling in a Skirt/Walking on the Glass Floor; and

Jessica McClain, controller Brand USA.

The Summit will be held on Nov. 11, 2020, with the European event being held from 7:00AM-11:15AM EST and the US event held from 12:00PM-4:15PM EST. Attendees can register for either or both events.

For more information, head to the AICPA's site here.