39 states lack the money to pay bills for COVID-19

At least 39 states did not have enough money to pay all of their bills at the end of 2019, leaving them ill-prepared to shoulder the costs of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

The report , from Truth in Accounting, a think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, found the majority of states aren’t financially ready for any crisis, especially one as serious as the one they are currently facing from the COVID-19 pandemic. The group’s 11th annual "Financial State of the States" report analyzed the states' audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports for fiscal year 2019, which is the latest available data. It found that total debt among the 50 states amounted to $1.4 trillion at the end of the fiscal year 2019, which will only worsen as states cope with the unpredictable impacts of the pandemic.

However, 11 states had some money put aside at the start of the pandemic. But even the healthiest states are projected to lose billions of dollars in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The 50 states together are projected to lose a combined $397 billion in revenue, according to estimates from Truth in Accounting. The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic makes it difficult to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits, but overall debt levels for many states are expected to increase.



The new report comes as the federal government is considering additional aid for the states, although Republicans and Democrats in Congress remain at odds over providing additional aid to states and cities, even in an election year.

These governments that were being reckless with their budgets were saying, ‘Oh, we’re balancing our budgets,’ and we were saying no, they’re not balancing their budgets, and nobody paid attention,” said Truth in Accounting CEO Sheila Weinberg. “Well, now that they’re in trouble they’re going to all the taxpayers of the United States wanting money. Everybody does need to pay attention to what’s going on. All these state and local governments are coming to the federal government and wanting a bailout.”

She especially blamed states like New Jersey and Illinois for their budgeting gimmicks, which landed them at the bottom of the list. On the other hand, she credited Alaska and North Dakota, which are at the top of the list, having set aside money in their budgets, although both states have been deeply affected by the plunge in oil prices this year.

The full 50 state ranking is below:

Alaska | Taxpayer Surplus: $77,400

North Dakota | Taxpayer Surplus: $37,700

Wyoming | Taxpayer Surplus: $19,600

Utah | Taxpayer Surplus: $5,500

Tennessee | Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400

South Dakota | Taxpayer Surplus: $3,300

Nebraska | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,800

Idaho | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,800

Oregon | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,600

Iowa | Taxpayer Surplus: $1,500

Minnesota | Taxpayer Surplus: $100

Oklahoma | Taxpayer Burden: -$700

Virginia | Taxpayer Burden: -$800

Indiana | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,300

North Carolina | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,400

Florida | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,600

Arkansas | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,700

Arizona | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,700

Montana | Taxpayer Burden: -$2,000

Colorado | Taxpayer Burden: -$2,600

Nevada | Taxpayer Burden: -$2,600

Georgia | Taxpayer Burden: -$2,900

Wisconsin | Taxpayer Burden: -$3,100

New Hampshire | Taxpayer Burden: -$3,900

Missouri | Taxpayer Burden: -$4,300

Ohio | Taxpayer Burden: -$5,800

Washington | Taxpayer Burden: -$6,100

Kansas | Taxpayer Burden: -$6,200

West Virginia | Taxpayer Burden: -$6,300

Maine | Taxpayer Burden: -$6,700

New Mexico | Taxpayer Burden: -$7,500

Alabama | Taxpayer Burden: -$7,600

Mississippi | Taxpayer Burden: -$10,400

Texas | Taxpayer Burden: -$11,300

South Carolina | Taxpayer Burden: -$13,400

Rhode Island | Taxpayer Burden: -$14,700

Maryland | Taxpayer Burden: -$15,200

Pennsylvania | Taxpayer Burden: -$16,400

Michigan | Taxpayer Burden: -$17,000

Louisiana | Taxpayer Burden: -$17,100

New York | Taxpayer Burden: -$17,200

Vermont | Taxpayer Burden: -$18,900

California* | Taxpayer Burden: -$21,100

Kentucky | Taxpayer Burden: -$24,700

Delaware | Taxpayer Burden: -$24,900

Massachusetts | Taxpayer Burden: -$30,100

Hawaii | Taxpayer Burden: -$31,700

Connecticut | Taxpayer Burden: -$50,700

Illinois | Taxpayer Burden: -$52,000

New Jersey | Taxpayer Burden: -$57,900

