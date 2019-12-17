AbacusNext debuts cloud-based practice management solution

Cloud hosting provider AbacusNext has released its first subscription-as-a-service, web-based practice management software, OfficeTools Cloud.

The platform stores all critical client information in one centralized application and track all projects, activities and communications. Accountants can also access OfficeTools Cloud remotely, making it easier for firms to scale up and down depending on the time of year.

According to AbacusNext, the software also highlights critical projects as designated by the accountant user, so they won’t let important deadlines slip by while collaborating across teams and locations. Emails, contacts and calendar are all stored in OfficeTools Cloud, centralizing schedules.

Abacus Payment Exchange is embedded in the software, and this allows users to capture and track time, invoice clients and process payments.

The platform provides document storage, as well as a connection with Dropbox. The software uses built-in machine learning to automatically tag and categorize documents.

But the more key integrations are the ones OfficeTools Cloud has with QuickBooks Online and Lacerte Tax, which open up a significant market of entry for AbacusNext’s foray into practice management.

“We are thrilled to introduce OfficeTools Cloud, our new SaaS practice management solution,” said Scott Johnson, CEO of AbacusNext, in a statement. “Tax and accounting firms will appreciate the power of managing their practice in a simple, secure web-based solution. OfficeTools Cloud will truly provide an engine for growth that allows small firms to be more productive and competitive with larger firms.”