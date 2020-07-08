ACCA and PrimeGlobal sign pact

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the PrimeGlobal association of accounting firms have signed an agreement to work together on several projects, including thought leadership, professional research and insights, along with learning and development in areas of mutual interest and value for their members and communities.

The two organizations said Wednesday they will work together to support PrimeGlobal’s regional and virtual conferences with relevant ACCA research and other knowledge-based insights, and enrich ACCA global research and insights through the participation of PrimeGlobal and its member firms.

”We are delighted to enter into a global partnership with the ACCA. ACCA is forward-looking and has excellent global research and insights, qualifications and training,” said PrimeGlobal chief executive Steve Heathcote (pictured) in a statement Wednesday. “In particular, they support the development of digital savvy professionals — exactly the skills and knowledge our members tell us say they need for the future. Our members are already leading the way in the adoption of EmTech. So I am really excited about the potential for us to combine forces to ensure finance professionals have the right toolbox for the future.”



Under the memorandum of understanding between the two groups, they plan to identify opportunities for PrimeGlobal representatives to speak at ACCA events, help PrimeGlobal member firms address talent-related challenges and needs, and augment professional and leadership development initiatives across PrimeGlobal member firms by providing knowledge and learning from ACCA and its partners.

“We’re all thrilled to have connected with PrimeGlobal formally through this MOU,” said ACCA chief executive Helen Brand in a statement. “And we’ve already started to reap the benefits of this agreement, with Steve Heathcote joining us for a global webinar recently about the road to recovery from COVID-19. Sharing our expertise is of immense value to our members and also the wider profession, especially during these turbulent times. All at ACCA look forward to delivering the projects, events and training we’re planning together.’