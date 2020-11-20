ACCA chooses new president

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants has named Mark Millar, the former head of a hospice in the United Kingdom, as its new president.

Mark Millar, from Suffolk, England, was appointed as the leader of the international accounting organization at the ACCA’s Annual General Meeting, which was held entirely online for the first time ever due to the pandemic. He will lead the ACCA’s 227,000 members and 544,000 future members in 176 countries.

“This is a tremendous privilege and I am thrilled to have the honour to serve all my colleagues all around the world,” Millar said in a statement Friday. “It is humbling that so many talented and dedicated professionals have placed their trust in me to serve as their president, and I look forward to representing them faithfully and well in the coming year.”

Most recently, he was chief executive of St. Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich, U.K. He has previously worked for the U.K.’s National Health Service, where he held a variety of accounting and finance roles. At the age of 18, Millar rejected a university job to join the NHS and study for the ACCA qualification. He qualified in 1980 and applied his accounting skills at the NHS. He was also non-executive director of Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. He was elected to the ACCA’s Council in 2010 and served as ACCA deputy president last year. He is succeeding the outgoing president, Jenny Gu.



ACCA president Mark Millar Courtesy of ACCA

Also at the ACCA meeting, Orla Collins, interim managing director of Aberdeen Standard Investments Ireland, from Dublin, was appointed as ACCA deputy president. Joseph Owolabi, CEO of Melbourne-based green finance firm, Rubicola, is now ACCA’s new vice president.

Other results of elections to the ACCA’s global governing Council were announced at the annual general meeting. Sixteen members were newly elected or re-elected. They include: Paula Kensington, Brendan Sheehan (both Australia), Joyce Evans (Canada), Matthew Wong (China), Melanie Proffitt (England), Alice Yip (Hong Kong SAR), Den Surfraz (Mauritius), Ronnie Patton (Northern Ireland), Maryam Abisola Adefarati, Babajide Ibironke (both Nigeria), Ayla Majid (Pakistan), Oxana Losevkaya (Russia), Liz Blackburn (Scotland), Kevin Fitzgerald (Singapore), Nauman Asif Mian (UAE) and Siobhan Pandya (U.S.).

