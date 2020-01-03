Accountex USA discontinued

The accounting conference Accountex will no longer be held in the United States, according to an announcement from the organizers on Jan 3. The conference will continue in the U.K., this year in London and Manchester.

The organizers did not respond to a request for comment.

For 2018, Accountex switched from a conference model to a traditional trade show model and was free for the first time. The conference was held last year in Boston, but at the time, attendees didn’t know it would be the last one in the U.S.