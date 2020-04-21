LEA Global names new CEO

LEA Global, an international accounting firm association also known as the Leading Edge Alliance, has appointed Anthony Szczepaniak as its CEO.

Szczepaniak most recently led the Moore North America accounting and consulting firm association. At LEA Global, he will be in charge of the association’s strategic direction and day-to-day operations, while focusing on membership best practices, cohesiveness, collaboration and growth.

“I look forward to working with the members of this well-respected community to help build a vision of a future that sees the uncertainty and volatility of today’s environment as opportunity,” said Szczepaniak in a statement. “Creating belief and enthusiasm around this vision and purpose in a way that engages members while increasing the value for members and ultimately their clients, is the main goal.”



His career includes 15 years of working for and leading Fortune 500 corporate tax teams and 15 years in public accounting, including as a tax partner focusing on middle-market clients. Szczepaniak has held several executive committee and resource panel roles for the American Institute of CPAs.

“Tony brings perspective from outside the industry with his corporate roles, inside the industry with his public accounting experience, and the very specific expertise gained in leading an international association,” said LEA Global board chair Michael Newton in a statement. “Under his leadership and growth mindset, we will further strengthen the LEA Global community and move forward into the future.”

Szczepaniak will be working with Newton, who is also managing partner of LEA member firm Fuller Landeau in Montreal. He will also be working with other LEA Global members to strengthen their relationships, accelerate the sharing of best practices across firms, and expand technical expertise and industry knowledge in accounting, audit, tax and business advisory services.

LEA Global board members and selection committee include Jeffrey Drummonds of LBMC in Nashville; Wayne Pinnell of Haskell & White in Irvine, Calfornia; Robert Minkler of Anders CPAs + Advisors in St. Louis; Jeff Weiner of Marcum; Allan Koltin of Koltin Consulting Group in Chicago; and Michele Alcorn and Frans Tijssen of BOL International in the Netherlands.