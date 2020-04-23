Accounting Today opens submissions for the Top Firms by AUM

Accounting Today is collecting submissions for its 2020 ranking of the Top Firms by AUM.

Now in its fourteenth year, this report from Accounting Today ranks CPA firms involved in financial planning according to assets under management, providing an invaluable insight into this burgeoning field.

Candidates for the list must be CPA firms that have a financial planning practice (including subsidiaries and affiliates), and at least one of the financial planners in the practice must hold a CPA credential.

To participate, complete the survey at this link: https://arizent.formstack.com/forms/accounting_today_top_firms_by_aum_2020

Submissions must be received by May 4, 2020.

The final listing will appear in June on AccountingToday.com and in the print edition of Accounting Today.

For more information about the report, including the submissions process and eligibility requirements, send an email to AcToday@arizent.com.