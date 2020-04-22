AccuFund partners with reseller EFPR Solutions in New York

AccuFund, which makes accounting software for nonprofits, has partnered with EFPR Solutions in Rochester, New York, to deliver its solution to the local municipalities, small businesses and nonprofits served by the reseller.

The new reseller partner will focus on delivering the online version of the AccuFund Accounting Suite, due to New York (like much of the U.S.) being in remote-work mode because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EFPR Solutions will provide complete product implementation, training and support as well as accounting support.



“We have an increasing need to get our clients on a cloud-based, easy-to-use accounting platform that can handle fund accounting, grant accounting, multiple budgets, and other critical accounting tasks,” said Michael Doody, partner and managing principal of EFPR Solutions, in a statement. “AccuFund has proven to be a solid solution for our municipal clients’ accounting needs. The company has accountants on staff, not just IT programmers, so they are able to understand complex accounting issues and help us figure out ways to use the AccuFund Accounting Suite to address client challenges. AccuFund listens to our input and is committed to helping us provide the best tools to support our clients.”

“EFPR Solutions has established itself as a leader in accounting services to New York municipalities,” said Ian Scotland, vice president of AccuFund, also in a statement. “We welcome EFPR Solutions to our roster of dedicated value-added resellers. We are looking to expand our nationwide reseller network further with firms such as EFPR Solutions that provide outsourced accounting services to governments and nonprofits.”

EFPR Solutions currently has 15 municipal and fire district clients on the AccuFund Accounting Suite platform.

AccuFund sells its products exclusively through certified U.S. resellers who must have broad experience with nonprofit or government accounting before being accepted. AccuFund states that its reseller partners receive extensive training on each component in the AccuFund Accounting Suite, and must maintain proficiency by attending annual training programs. Each reseller may choose specific areas of competency on which to be certified and must maintain certification through regular participation in AccuFund consultant training programs.

