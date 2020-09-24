AFWA to host virtual 2020 Women Who Count Conference

The Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance announced that its annual Women Who Count Conference will be held online this year, from October 28-30.

The conference will allow attendees to earn up to 21 hours of CPE credit through webinars presented by 40 speakers. Additional sessions will include networking opportunities, and presentations by sponsors and exhibitors.

Keynote speakers will include special agent Kathy Enstrom of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division field office in Cincinnati, who will present “Women Who Count and Shoot Too!” Keynote speaker Andrew Van Singel, of the Taxpayer Advocate Service office in Chicago, will present “How the Taxpayer Advocate Can Work for You.”

For more information on the conference, head to AFWA's site here.