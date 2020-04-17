AICPA announces 2019 Elijah Watt Sells Award winners

The American Institute of CPAs announced the 133 recipients of the 2019 Elijah Watt Sells Award.

To qualify for the award, CPA candidates must have a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the Uniform CPA Exam, pass all four sections of the exam on their first attempt and have completed all testing in 2019. Almost 75,000 candidates sat for the 2019 CPA Exam in all.

Founded in 1923, the Elijah Watt Sells Award program annually recognizes those with top CPA Exam scores. Sells was one of the first CPAs in the U.S. and was key to the founding of the AICPA, as well as education programs within the profession.

“On behalf of the AICPA, I’d like to commend the 2019 Sells Award winners for their impressive accomplishment,” said Mike Decker, institute vice president of examinations, in a statement. “The CPA Exam is a rigorous assessment and these candidates should be proud of their exceptional performance.”

Texas — specifically graduates of the University of Texas at Austin — was well-represented on the list of award recipients, as were candidates from New York, Virginia and Massachusetts.

For the full list of 2019 Elijah Watt Sells Award recipients, head to the AICPA's site here.

