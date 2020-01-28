AICPA announces 2019 student video competition winners

The American Institute of CPAs announced the winners of the 2019 ThisWaytoCPA Student Video Competition, honoring five students in all.

The competition asked college accounting students to creatively show what drives them to attain CPA licensure. The competition accepted entries through the end of Dec. 2019.

Full-time college students attending two- or four-year colleges and universities submitted two-minute videos answering the question, “Why do you want to become a CPA?” Videos were judged on content, production quality and how memorable the entries were. Winners received $500 each.

The five winners are:



Sara Acosta — University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez

Nick Braydich — Ohio Wesleyan University

Sayyada Khaki — University of Central Florida

Zachary Lane — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Shehreyar Rehman — Rider University