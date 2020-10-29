AICPA awards COVID-19 'Student Hardship' grants

The American Institute of CPAs has awarded $50,000 in education grants to help undergraduate and graduate accounting students who have been monetarily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by the AICPA Foundation, the COVID-19 Student Hardship Grant provides $2,000 each to 25 students undergoing economic hardships, such as a loss of job or internship due to COVID-19, to help reimburse education-related expenses. Recipients of the COVID-19 Student Hardship Grants represent 25 colleges and universities across 17 states and are comprised of 14 undergraduate and 11 graduate-level accounting students.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial challenges for college students across the country,” said Ernie Almonte, AICPA Foundation president, in a statement. “These grants will help students so they can focus on completing their education, entering the accounting profession and becoming CPAs.”

Grants were open to AICPA Student Affiliate members pursuing undergraduate or graduate-level degrees in accounting or accounting-related majors. Students must be enrolled full-time in an accredited business and/or accounting program for the 2020-21 academic school year and have completed at least 30 semester hours (or equivalent) of college coursework, including at least six hours in accounting.

For more information on the Student Hardship Grant, head to ThisWaytoCPA's site here.