AICPA offers $50K in COVID-19 grants to accounting students

The American Institute of CPAs announced on Monday that it is offering up to $50,000 in education grants to help undergraduate and graduate accounting students who been monetarily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by the AICPA Foundation, the COVID-19 Student Hardship Grant will provide up to $2,000 each to 25 students undergoing hardships, such as a loss of job or internship due to COVID-19, to help reimburse education-related expenses.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused financial hardship for many Americans, including college students,” said Ernie Almonte, AICPA Foundation president, in a statement. “We know many students are struggling to cover the cost of their education. The Foundation is committed to supporting these students as they complete their education and enter the profession.”

Grants are open to AICPA Student Affiliate members pursuing an undergraduate or graduate-level degree in accounting or accounting-related major. Students must be enrolled full-time in an accredited business and/or accounting program for the 2020-21 academic school year and have completed at least 30 semester hours of college coursework, including at least six hours in accounting.

Applicants must also provide student copies of their college transcripts, resume, documentation of their financial hardship and a statement on how the pandemic has affected their plans to obtain the CPA licensure.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31, 2020, on ThisWayToCPA.com. More information is available on the scholarship's page here.

