AICPA offers more than $1M in 2021 scholarships

The American Institute of CPAs announced that it is accepting applications for its 2021 student scholarships, geared toward "promising young individuals to become CPAs."

Scholarships are aimed at accounting students from high school through graduate school.

“The AICPA fully supports promoting and developing the pipeline of students studying accounting and pursuing their CPAs,” said Joanne Fiore, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants vice president of professional media, academics and student engagement, in a statement. “We do this is by offering financial assistance to undergraduate and graduate students and working to ensure that there is a strong supply of qualified educators to teach them.”

Available scholarships include:



AICPA Foundation High School Scholarship: Provides $2,000 each to up to 10 high school seniors who have taken the Advanced High School Accounting program and who intend to continue their accounting studies.

AICPA Legacy Scholarships: Funded by the AICPA, the AICPA Foundation and partners, Legacy Scholarships offer $3,000 to $10,000 per student, with more than $700,000 in total scholarships available. The wide range of scholarships provide support to students from diverse backgrounds.

The Minority Doctoral Fellowship Program: Provides $12,000 to 25 students, renewable for up to an additional four years. Aimed at strengthening racial and ethnic diversity among accounting educators at colleges and universities.

The William (Bill) Ezzell Scholarship program: A one-time award of $10,000 to five accounting Ph.D. candidates who are shown to be mentors for the next generation of CPAs.

The deadline to apply for all scholarships is March 1, 2021. For more information, head to the AICPA's site here.