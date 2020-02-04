AICPA seeks minority applicants for 2020 George Willie Scholarship program

The American Institute of CPAs has announced that it is accepting applications for the 2020 Private Companies Practice Section George Willie Ethnically Diverse Student Scholarship and Internship program.

Scholarships and internships will be provided to five minority accounting students who are pursuing CPA licensure. Scholarships are worth up to $20,000 each and aid students with their final year of tuition. Five PCPS member firms will also each sponsor a student for an internship during the 2021 tax season.

The program honors the legacy of George Willie, former chair of AICPA’s PCPS Executive Committee and the AICPA Minority Initiatives Committee, who promoted the benefits of accounting careers to students over his 35-year career.

Participating PCPS member firms include:



Aronson LLC — Rockville, Maryland

Boyum Barenscheer — Bloomington, Minnesota

OnTarget CPA — Indianapolis

Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck PLC — Memphis, Tennessee

Sensiba San Filippo — Pleasanton, California

“Interning for a firm is one of the best ways to experience what it means to be a CPA,” said Carl Peterson, Association International of Certified Professional Accountants’ vice president of small firm interests, in a statement. “This program gives students financial backing to help them complete their accounting education and real-world experience that will better prepare them for a career as a CPA.”

“This internship experience has been invaluable in helping me establish my future career plans,” said Maurea Richmond, a current Willie Scholarships Program recipient, in a statement. “I’ve gained experience, knowledge and transferable skills as well as made connections that I can use as I pursue my CPA. At the same time, the program has assured that I am able to finish my education.”

The application period is open through April 15, 2020. For more information, head to ThisWaytoCPA's site here.