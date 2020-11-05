Aprio expands to Nashville

Top 100 Firm Aprio LLP has expanded to Nashville by merging in Tennessee-based WSW CPAs PLLC, effective Oct. 31.

“The addition of WSW brings us to Nashville — the fastest growing city in the Southeast — and rounds out the Atlanta and Charlotte region for the firm,” said Aprio CEO and managing partner Richard Kopelman (pictured), in a statement. “WSW’s dental team, led by Trent Watrous, will continue Aprio’s buildout of a national dental segment, providing dental professionals the expertise to grow their bottom line and financial security. We’re excited to welcome the WSW team to Aprio.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but WSW’s 20 team members and three partners have joined Aprio. WSW has 2020 revenues of approximately $4 million, while Aprio has approximately $118 million.



WSW managing member Geoffrey Stewart will continue as managing partner of Aprio’s new Nashville office.

“In today’s business environment, clients need more sophisticated and specialized tax and consulting services,” he said in a statement. “By joining Aprio, our team members and clients will gain access to more service offerings and resources to help them achieve their growth and profitability goals. In Aprio, we found a firm that shares our values of being forward-thinking and proactive, so our clients enjoy greater peace of mind.”

Founded in 2009, WSW provides advisory, assurance and tax services to business and individual clients, with a particular focus on commercial real estate, dental and manufacturing clients.

Aprio has merged in eight separate firms since 2013, most recently combining with LBA Haynes Strand in December 2019, and Administrivia in October 2019.