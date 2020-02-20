Association of International Certified Professional Accountants launches job board

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants has launched a new online career portal for accounting and finance professionals.

Dubbed the Global Career Hub, the board offers resources and services for applicants and employers alike. The Global Career Hub provides resources for all levels of professionals, from students looking for entry-level positions to senior CPAs.

“The accounting profession is changing rapidly as new technologies demand different skills and talents. We know our members and financial professionals globally are continually seeking to enhance their capabilities and career prospects,” said Tim Mahne, vice president for marketing and member experience at the Association. “The Global Career Hub is part of the Association’s commitment to being a lifelong career partner to our members and financial professionals. The Hub will provide them the resources and tools they need to remain competitive in the job market, and the broad range of financial jobs available will meet the needs of young professionals looking to launch their careers as well as seasoned professionals looking for their next opportunity.”

The site currently features more than 17,500 job openings across the U.S., the U.K., Asia and Australia. Tools include interview-coaching services, career advice and salary negotiation. The Association noted that new features and postings will be added to the site regularly.

For more information, head to the Global Career Hub's site here.