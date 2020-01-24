Avalara adds 17 new app integrations
January 24, 2020, 4:20 p.m. EST
Avalara has added 17 new certified integrations to accounting, enterprise resource planning, e-commerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce and customer relationship management software applications.
- Aptean Intuitive ERP is an enterprise resource planning solution designed for manufacturers in repetitive, high-mix production environments and regulated industries like electronics, medical devices and aerospace.
- Bolt is a checkout app for online retailers.
- Brightpearl is an omnichannel retail operations platform providing back-office functions, including order management, replenishment, retail accounting, inventory, warehouse management and more.
- Business Edge by Computer Insights is ERP software designed for fastener and industrial suppliers.
- DEAR Systems is a provider of cloud-based accounting, inventory management, e-commerce and point-of-sale solutions.
- Kechie ERP automates and synchronizes inventory management, procurement, sales order management, finance, manufacturing, CRM, warehouse management and more.
- Net32 is a comparison-shopping site for dental offices to order supplies, aggregating the catalogs of many vendors into a single catalog of over 90,000 unique products.
- ODOO v12 (by Open Source Integrators) is an open source ERP for CRM, website ecommerce, billing, purchasing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse management, inventory, project management and field service management.
- Ordway Labs fills the gap between simple recurring billing systems and large, complex systems for enterprise companies to provide customized billing for customers.
- Partial.ly enables businesses to offer flexible payment plans to customers and clients.
- Priority Software is a provider of business management solutions for organizations of all sizes and industries.
- SAP Business One (by ABBAsoft Technologies) provides an integrated business system designed to fit the needs of the promotional products industry.
- Schema.io (Swell) is a cloud ecommerce platform offering a flexible data model.
- Solutions360 provides a unified view of sales, quotations, service and dispatch, invoicing and accounting.
- Tradesy is an online peer-to-peer resale marketplace for buying and selling luxury and designer contemporary fashion.
- Tridens Monetization is a subscription and usage-based cloud billing platform, aimed at helping companies grow their customer relationships.
- VibeNet ERP is a cloud-based ERP solution providing a management tool along with a search engine-friendly web store.