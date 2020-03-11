Baker Tilly acquires data analytics firm Talavant

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP, a Top 100 Firm based in Chicago, has acquired Talavant Inc., a data analytics firm in Madison, Wisconsin, adding more talent to the Baker Tilly Digital practice.

Talavant specializes in helping clients use their data as a competitive asset. That service promises to build upon Baker Tilly Digital’s set of data analytics, digital transformation and other advanced technology skills, with Talavant’s business intelligence management expertise strengthens Baker Tilly's digital business.



Baker Tilly principal and Baker Tilly Digital leader John Runte will head the new team. “Teaming Talavant’s deep analytics capabilities with Baker Tilly’s advanced technology solutions and industry specialization creates a unique combination of skills, knowledge and bench strength to help our clients anticipate market conditions and make strategic decisions,” Runte said in a statement Wednesday

Financial terms of the latest deal weren’t disclosed. Baker Tilly’s revenue for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2019 was $754.8 million, balanced across the firm’s advisory, tax and assurance service lines. Baker Tilly ranked No. 12 on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $754.8 million in revenue. Talavant’s revenue for calendar year 2019 was $3.8 million.

Baker Tilly has 3,900 team members and 400 partners overall, including 850 team members in Wisconsin. Of those, 460 are in Madison and 330 in Milwaukee. Talavant has 25 employees who work from offices in Madison and Milwaukee.

The deal represents Baker Tilly’s fifth M&A combination in the past two years. Last year, Baker Tilly expanded to Dallas by adding Montgomery Coscia Greilich LLP and completed a three-way combination with municipal advisory firms H.J. Umbaugh and Associates CPAs LLP and Springsted Incorporated. In late 2018, Baker Tilly added global financial investigations firm RGL Forensics and expanded to Houston with the addition of MiddletonRaines+Zapata.