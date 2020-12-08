BeachFleischman names Majchrzak next CEO

Southwest Regional Leader firm BeachFleischman announced that Eric Majchrzak, the Tucson, Arizona-based firm’s chief marketing and strategy officer, has been appointed CEO-elect.

Majchrzak will assume the role of CEO on Jan. 1, 2022, succeeding Marc Fleischman to become the third CEO in the firm’s 30-year history and the first non-CPA to lead the firm. Fleischman began his CEO tenure in 2016, succeeding co-founder Bruce Beach.

Majchrzak was appointed by the firm’s board following a comprehensive search process as part of the firm’s formal succession plan. After the one year transition, Fleischman and president David Cohen will both retain leadership roles on the firm’s board of directors and continue to serve the firm’s clients and community, with Cohen continuing in his role as president.

“I am honored to be selected by my peers to lead our firm into the future,” said Majchrzak in a statement. “Our plans are bold and transformative. We’re profoundly aware of the speed of change in our world and profession. While we’re proud about what we’ve already accomplished at BeachFleischman, we are even more excited to continue our business evolution as we anticipate and meet the changing needs of our clients, employees and community.”



Eric Majchrzak<br/>

Majchrzak joined BeachFleischman in 2012 as chief marketing officer and was elected shareholder in 2013, before becoming chief strategy officer in 2018, where his responsibilities include working closely with the CEO and firm management to develop and execute short- and long-term strategic initiatives.

“From the beginning, BeachFleischman has been willing to do things differently than most accounting firms. It’s just part of our DNA,” said Fleischman in a statement. “Appointing a marketing leader as our next CEO affirms our commitment to growth, innovation and outside-the-box thinking, all of which are important for our success and the success of our clients.”

Majchrzak joins a small group of non-CPA heads of midsized-to-large accounting firms, which includes Top 100 Firm leaders like Armanino managing partner and CEO Matt Armanino, who previously served as COO, and Sikich MP and CEO Chris Geier, who has spoken about his appointment representing a larger trend of non-CPAs assuming the top leadership roles at accounting firms.

“Business development and forging creative partnerships are critical factors in our firm’s long-term sustainability,” said David Cohen in a statement. “As our next CEO, Eric keeps our focus on building depth and expertise while adding service lines to remain an industry leader.”

Majchrzak has held various leadership roles for the Association of Accounting Marketing, where he was inducted into the AAM Hall of Fame in 2018 and won a Bruce Marcus Lifetime Fellowship for his contributions to accounting marketing. He has also twice been named one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.

“We have a proud history and a promising future,” said Bruce Beach in a statement, “With Eric’s appointment, BeachFleischman continues to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit that’s made us who we are today. Innovation and transformation are key for thriving in the era of disruption, and Eric’s leadership will keep us on that path.”